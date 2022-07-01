Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Woman rides a superbike; video touches 6 million views

    A video of a woman riding a superbike on the road is making rounds on social media. Social media users drop interesting comments, reacting to the woman rider's video.

    Watch Woman rides a superbike; video touches 6 million views-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Jul 1, 2022, 6:54 PM IST

    We always get to see superbikes and modified cars passing by as we drive on highways. All those who love such superbikes and modified cars will definitely look and admire the amazing looks of the vehicle. Not even the lovers but even common people will pay attention to such vehicles.

    That is exactly what happened here when this woman decided to take a spin on a superbike and was encountered by a large crowd admiring and looking at the amazing looks of the bike. The stunning video is going viral over social media, and netizens enjoy seeing people's reactions to the superbike on the road.

    The woman named Priyanka Kochhar, who is a digital content creator, can be seen riding a superbike on the road. Priyanka Kochhar, who goes by the name bikewithgirl, has 1 million followers on Instagram. In the video, Priyanka can be seen explaining about the bike, and after a few moments, she picks up some potted plants from a shop. She can be seen storing the potted plants in the storage space on her bike.

    Then she can be seen riding the bike on the road and interacting with the people around the area. The crowd seems to be admiring the bike's looks and even interacts with the woman very friendly. Take a look:

    The video was shared on Priyanka's Instagram page, and she captioned the video by asking the viewers how much they thought the bike would cost. In the video, she can be heard saying that the bike costs a little less than a crore.

    The stunning video has gone viral and gathered around 6 million views from the date of being online. Netizens were surprised to see the superbike and loaded the comment section with their opinions. A user said the woman is just amazing as she gets to ride almost every new bike, while another said the bike seems to be super cool.

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2022, 6:54 PM IST
