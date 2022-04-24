Watch: Woman in Patna falls into a manhole while talking on phone

The invention of phones has helped us update with every news that happens around the world. Mobile phones also connect us with our loved ones no matter how far they are. Yes, there are hundreds of benefits of having a mobile phone, but there are many drawbacks as well. There are several number of incidents where people have lost their lives by using phones while crossing the road and talking on their mobile phones during lightning. Such a mishap video of a woman from Patna falling into a manhole while talking on the phone is making rounds on social media, and netizens are shocked after seeing the video.

In the video, an e-rickshaw can be seen running through the road, and a woman walks behind the e-rickshaw. The middle-aged woman can be seen talking on her mobile phone as she walks behind the rickshaw. Suddenly, she steps into an open manhole and falls into it. As the woman falls into the manhole, the people nearby rush towards the manhole to rescue her. However, people gathered at the spot pulled her out of the manhole before things got worsened. The incident happened in Bihar’s capital Patna and was captured on a CCTV installed at a nearby house. Take a look at the video:

The 45-second long video was shared on Twitter by a user named Utkarsh Singh and has gathered thousands of views from the time of sharing, and the numbers are steadily increasing. However, netizens loaded the comment section with criticism. Many users criticised the authorities for such an irresponsible act, while a few others criticised the woman for not paying much attention to the road. However, some people also got wondered about seeing the manhole without a cap.

