Watch: Woman talks on phone as train passes over her; netizens outraged

    A video of a woman casually talking on a phone as the train passes over her is going viral, and people loaded the comment section with criticism.

    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 17, 2022, 3:32 PM IST

    The internet, with its huge video library, always keeps us excited and entertained. Many videos can bring up a smile to our faces, while a few others will make us feel outraged. Now, one such a video of a woman talking on a phone lying on the railway track as the train passes over is making rounds on social media, and that has definitely made the people angry.

    In the shocking video, a train can be seen passing through an unknown station at high speed, and if one looks closely, a woman can be seen lying on the same railway track. Watching this, people are left spine-chilled, but what happens next will definitely make you angry. As the train passes away, she can be seen talking calmly on her phone and continues to sit on the track. After talking on her phone for some time, she gets off the track and walks away casually from the station as if nothing out of the ordinary had happened. She can be even heard talking to the man who shot the video while moving out of the station. Take a look at the hair raising video.

    The shocking video was shared on Twitter by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra and has gathered around 2 lakh views from the date of sharing. However, netizens were not happy with the video and expressed their displeasure towards the video in the comment section. A user stated that the woman was lucky enough as there were no hanging parts on the train; otherwise, it would have ended badly. Another user said that the woman should be given a gallantry award in the form of a tight slap. Many other users were so angry that they even tagged the video to Prime Minister's Office and urged to arrest the woman.

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2022, 3:32 PM IST
