Watch: Wedding procession’s jugaad to battle rain, leaves internet in splits

A video of baaratis from Madhya Pradesh's Indore using a large water-resistant sheet to battle the rain is making rounds on social media. The video will leave you in splits.

Heavy rainfalls are pouring in almost all parts of the country. Many find it a relief from the scorching summer, while a few other places face floods and waterlogging. Due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging, people find it difficult to commute and attend various ceremonies.

But a video is going viral, which becomes exceptional to the scenario. The video shows a wedding procession beating rains by using a large water-resistant sheet to cover themselves from getting wet. Yes, you heard it right! Baaratis from Madhya Pradesh's Indore uses a large water-resistant sheet known as a tarpaulin to battle the rain. The video has been viral over the internet, leaving the netizens laughing.

In the viral video, baaratis can be seen walking through the street holding a sizeable, yellow-coloured water-resistant sheet that covers everyone from the rain. A few others can also be seen dancing on the road, undeterred by the downpour. Take a look at the delightful video:

The incident took place on Tuesday in the Pardesi Pura area of Indore, as per the media reports. The weather was dry while they started the procession, but it started raining as they crossed half the distance. However, as a backup plan, they ordered a big tarpaulin to get rid of the rain, which later helped them to cover the entire procession without getting wet.

The video was shared by a Twitter user named Shailender Yadav with a caption that says the video is a perfect example of pure dedication. The video went viral and gathered more than 8K views in just two days of being online. Netizens were left laughing at seeing the incredible video and loaded the comment section with their opinions and hilarious comments.

A user said such things only happen in India, while another jokingly said no matter what happens, the baaratis would take the bride. Many people hailed the spirit shown by the baaratis, while many others loaded the comment section with claps and laughing emojis.

