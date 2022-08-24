Watch: Truck driver helping elderly woman cross waterlogged street wins internet hearts

A video of a truck driver helping an elderly woman to cross a waterlogged street to get into her car is going viral, and netizens are praising the man for his kind gesture.

In the heartwarming video, an elderly woman can be seen standing in front of a waterlogged street. She finds it difficult to get into her car, which can be seen parked on the other side of the road. As she stands helplessly in front of the waterlogged street, a truck driver approaches her to help her out of the situation. The man reverses his truck with a ramp attached to its back and parks it in front of her.

The man even extends his hand to the elderly woman so that she can cross the waterlogged street through the ramp and easily get into her car. The woman slowly opens her car's door, gets in easily, and thanks the truck driver. Take a look at the heartwarming video:

The touching video was shared by a Twitter user named Tansu Yegen with a caption which says that not all heroes wear capes as some have an elevator ramp. The video has gathered 821.8K views and 43.1K likes in just three days of being online. The video also made the netizens load the comment section with praises and blessings for the man. A user said the truck driver is a kind-hearted man and appreciates him for what he did, while another said teh video made his day. A third user said the video is the perfect example to make everyone believe that humanity still exists. Many users also expressed their opinions through love and heart emojis.

