    Watch: Elephant herd's Z+++ security to the newborn is winning the hearts of netizens

    A video of an elephant herd protecting its newborn while crossing the road is going viral; netizens call it Z+++ security.

    Coimbatore, First Published Jun 29, 2022, 6:15 PM IST

    Humans always go ahead with infrastructures and developments for hassle-free living and commuting. We build roads through mountains, rivers and forests and leave the life of wild animals difficult. Some roads even make the animals move from one part of the jungle to the other.

    Amidst this, many animals are hit by vehicles as they cross the road. Thousand of them die as they get hit by the speeding cars, while some may get severely injured and escapes to the jungle. Recently, a leopard was hit by a car; he struggled his way back to the jungle as was left with severe injuries.

    Animals have become very alert when they cross the road, especially when moving with their little ones. Now, a video of an elephant herd protecting its newborn while crossing the road is going viral, and netizens say it's Z+++ security. In the joyful video, a group of elephants can be seen walking through the road together. As we look carefully, we can see a little newborn walking between the giant elephant's legs. The jumbo seems to be enjoying the moment and runs as fast as it can with its tiny legs. Take a look at the video:

    The delightful video was shared by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda on his Twitter handle and captioned the video by saying that no one on earth can provide better security than the elephant herd. He also called the security a Z+++ security level and informed the viewers that the video was from Sathyamangalam Coimbatore road. The video has gathered more than 6 lakh views and 17.4K likes from being online.

    Netizens were delighted after seeing the video and expressed their opinions in the comment section. A user found the video to be wonderful and said the elephants have a strong bonding with each other. The jumbos are very protective of their calves, and the video is the perfect example. Another said the video is a pure dose of positivity, while another said no one on earth would dare to mess with the calf after seeing the Z+++ security given by the herd. A fourth user said the video is absolutely majestic and called the group elephant herd commandos.

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2022, 6:15 PM IST
