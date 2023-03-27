Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: This toilet burns poop into ash; viral video surprises social media users

    A video of a waterless toilet has surfaced online and captured netizens' attention. This toilet lets users burn their poop instead of flushing it down.

    Watch: This toilet burns poop into ash; viral video surprises social media users
    First Published Mar 27, 2023, 3:42 PM IST

    There are toilets available that use a burning mechanism to dispose of human waste. They are becoming increasingly popular in areas with limited access to water or where water conservation is a priority. These types of toilets are known as "incinerating toilets," They use high temperatures to burn human waste and other organic materials to ash. They typically run on electricity or propane gas and require a ventilation system to remove smoke or odours.

    Instagram user vanwives shared this video which shows a toilet that allows users to burn their poop. In the video, a woman describes her Cinderella Incineration Toilet and its usage. All a user needs to do is lift the toilet seat and insert a liner in it, and after their usage, they can fire it just by pressing a button.

    While incinerating toilets may seem unusual or even off-putting to some people, they have several benefits. For one, they are much more environmentally friendly than traditional water-flushing toilets, as they use significantly less water and produce no sewage or wastewater. Additionally, they can be used in remote or off-grid locations where traditional plumbing systems may not be feasible or cost-effective.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Jaz & Crystal (@vanwives)

    However, incinerating toilets does come with some limitations. They can be more expensive to purchase and install than traditional toilets, and they require a reliable source of electricity or propane gas to operate. They may only be suitable for some households, as some people may find the burning process unpleasant or inconvenient.

    If you are considering an incinerating toilet, it is essential to do your research and consider all the pros and cons before making a decision. It is also helpful to consult with a professional plumber or contractor to determine if an incinerating toilet is viable for your home or business.

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 267K likes. Netizens were surprised to witness the video and expressed their opinions in the comments section. Take a look.

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2023, 3:42 PM IST
