Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: SpiceJet air hostess's does perfect hook step to Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde’s song

    A video of a group of SpiceJet air hostesses dancing to Halamithi Habibo song is making rounds on social media and will certainly make your day brighter.

    Watch SpiceJet air hostess's does perfect hook step to Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde's song-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 1, 2022, 6:26 PM IST

    Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming movie Beast is one among the most awaited movie for the people. Just two weeks to release, the film's songs have already become a hit among the people. The internet has been loaded with the reels of the song. Now a new video of SpiceJet air hostesses grooving to the Halamithi Habibo song is winning the hearts of the netizens.

    In the video, a group of SpiceJet air hostesses can be seen dancing to the trending song Halamithi Habibo. The air hostesses even pull off the song’s hook step perfectly. Watch the video here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by UMA MEENAKSHI (@yamtha.uma)

    SpiceJet air hostess Uma Meenakshi who is seen dancing has posted the video on her Instagram account. The delightful video has garnered more than one lakh views till now.

    However, the video has won the hearts of the internet, and netizens have loaded the comment section with praises. One user stated that the video was beautiful, while another praised the air hostess and asked to keep it going.

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2022, 6:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Man got stunned after fish on his plate was alive and bit chopstick-tgy

    Watch: Man got stunned after fish on his plate was alive and bit chopstick

    King cobra wraps toilet paper around it in bathroom; bizarre video goes viral - gps

    King cobra wraps toilet paper around it in bathroom; bizarre video goes viral

    Crab gets stuck inside woman's ear while snorkelling; find out what happens next - gps

    Crab gets stuck inside woman’s ear while snorkelling; find out what happens next

    Watch Toddler battling leukaemia fulfils his wish; his reaction will leave you in tears-tgy

    Watch: Toddler battling leukaemia fulfils his wish; his reaction will leave you in tears

    Watch Delivery woman stunned after ape collects pizza order from her-tgy

    Watch: Delivery woman stunned after ape collects pizza order from her

    Recent Stories

    FIDE World Chess Olympiad 2022: Arkady Dvorkovich hands over hosting rights to India-ayh

    FIDE World Chess Olympiad 2022: Dvorkovich hands over hosting rights to India

    Is Priyanka Chopra relishing her motherhood Madhu Chopra reveals drb

    Is Piggy Chops relishing her motherhood? Madhu Chopra reveals

    Feel shame pain Pope Francis seeks forgiveness from indigenous People of Canada gcw

    'Feel shame, pain': Pope Francis seeks forgiveness from indigenous People of Canada

    football Premier League: Harry Kane equals Sergio Aguero in this unique record snt

    Premier League: Harry Kane equals Sergio Aguero in this unique record

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Dude Perfect reveals stage for WrestleMania 38, and it looks stupendous-ayh

    WWE: Dude Perfect reveals stage for WrestleMania 38, and it looks stupendous

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon
    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon