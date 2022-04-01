Watch: SpiceJet air hostess's does perfect hook step to Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde’s song

A video of a group of SpiceJet air hostesses dancing to Halamithi Habibo song is making rounds on social media and will certainly make your day brighter.

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming movie Beast is one among the most awaited movie for the people. Just two weeks to release, the film's songs have already become a hit among the people. The internet has been loaded with the reels of the song. Now a new video of SpiceJet air hostesses grooving to the Halamithi Habibo song is winning the hearts of the netizens.

In the video, a group of SpiceJet air hostesses can be seen dancing to the trending song Halamithi Habibo. The air hostesses even pull off the song’s hook step perfectly. Watch the video here:

SpiceJet air hostess Uma Meenakshi who is seen dancing has posted the video on her Instagram account. The delightful video has garnered more than one lakh views till now.

However, the video has won the hearts of the internet, and netizens have loaded the comment section with praises. One user stated that the video was beautiful, while another praised the air hostess and asked to keep it going.