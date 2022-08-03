Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Mother rat saves baby from king cobra's mouth; leaves netizens terrified

    A terrifying video of a mother rat saving her baby from the mouth of a deadly king cobra is going viral, and netizens are left stunned after watching it.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Aug 3, 2022, 6:16 PM IST

    Animal videos are the most watched videos by people on the internet. Such videos, with their adorable moves and funny actions, actually make us delighted. There are also videos of animals attacking each other, which can be a bit terrifying to many people.

    Now such a video of a mother rat saving her baby from the mouth of a deadly king cobra is going viral, and netizens are left stunned after watching it.

    In the video, a mother rat can be seen fighting ferociously with a king cobra on the streets to save her child from the snake's mouth. The mother tries her best by continuously attacking the deadly snake to save her kid. After a lot of struggle, the mother rat succeeds in saving her child as the snake drops the child and tries to flee from the spot. But the angry mother rat follows the snake and keeps on attacking until she makes sure the snake doesn't return. Take a look at the terrifying video:

    The fearsome video was shared by a Twitter user named Dr Ajayita, who captioned the video by saying the incredible video shows how a mother risks her life to save her kid. The video has gathered over 1.3 million views and 39.4K likes from the date of being online. Many users praised the mother rat and pointed out that a mother always goes to every extent to protect her child. A user said the video is the ideal example of a mother who values her kid's safety the most, while another said the video made her emotional on seeing the mother's struggle to keep her child safe. Many users also expressed their love through heart and love emojis.

    Last Updated Aug 3, 2022, 6:16 PM IST
