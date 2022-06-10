Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Man paraglides with a black vulture

    A video of a man paragliding with a black vulture is going viral and has left the internet fascinated.

    Watch Man paraglides with a black vulture-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Jun 10, 2022, 6:21 PM IST

    Paragliding is considered to be one of the most popular and loving adventures sport among the people. People love to witness the flying experience, and there are tons of videos of people taking part in the amazing sport.

    Each video gives us a different experience and is best amongst the bests. Now to give a tough competition to that, a new paragliding video is surfacing on the internet, and that will defiantly leave you stunned. A man, while taking his paragliding tour, was joined by an uninvited guest, a black vulture.

    ALSO READ: SPIDER-MAN THIEF? MAN SNATCHES PASSENGER'S PHONE FROM A MOVING TRAIN IN BIHAR; WATCH CLIP

    Yes, you heard it right. In the stunning video, a man can be seen doing paragliding at the height of thousands of feet. He is joined by a black vulture which is also calmly flying with a paraglider. The bird can be seen adjusting its flying by moving its tail up-down and right-left. But after a few moments, the giant vulture takes a break and rests on the paraglider's feet, and the person courageously pats the bird. The vulture also seems to be enjoying his pat. As the video ends, the vulture can be seen biting the glider's shoes and continue flying with him while sitting on his feet. Take a look at the fascinated video:

    The video was shared by a Twitter user named Paul Nelson, leaving the internet stunned. The fascinating video has gathered more than 15 million views and 652.3K likes in just four days of being online. Netizens loaded the comment section with their opinions.

    A user found the video to be pretty cool, while another one said the paragliding would have been magical for the paraglider and could never have experienced a better one. A third user jokingly said that it would be pretty sure that the bird was considering some food from the paraglider. He added, saying, however it would have been an incredible moment for the paraglider.

    Some people believe that the vulture wasn't a wild bird. A user pointed out that the bird does not seem to be a wild bird as one can see that the vulture is wearing jesses, while another pointed out that there is an actual activity called Parahawking. The activity involves paragliding along with falconry, and the birds used for this would be trained to ride with paragliders.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Angry orangutan pulls up man's shirt from its cage in Indonesia

    ALSO READ: Watch: Chinese kindergarten kids' skilled and synced workout wins hearts

    Last Updated Jun 10, 2022, 6:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Spider Man thief? Man snatches passenger's phone from a moving train in Bihar; Watch clip-tgy

    Spider-Man thief? Man snatches passenger's phone from a moving train in Bihar; Watch clip

    NASAs blooper shows astronauts stumbling while walking on the Moon; viral video - gps

    NASA's blooper shows astronauts stumbling while walking on the Moon; viral video

    Watch Angry orangutan pulls up man's shirt from its cage in Indonesia-tgy

    Watch: Angry orangutan pulls up man's shirt from its cage in Indonesia

    Watch Forest dept rescues baby elephant from ditch; operation carried for 4 hours-tgy

    Watch: Forest dept rescues baby elephant from ditch; operation carried for 4 hours

    Monkey takes its baby to doctor's clinic; watch the adorable video - gps

    Monkey takes its baby to doctor’s clinic; watch the adorable video

    Recent Stories

    Spider Man thief? Man snatches passenger's phone from a moving train in Bihar; Watch clip-tgy

    Spider-Man thief? Man snatches passenger's phone from a moving train in Bihar; Watch clip

    Sundar Pichai turns 50 Google Alphabet CEO s journey from Madurai to US net worth and more gcw

    Sundar Pichai turns 50: Google, Alphabet CEO's journey from Madurai to US, net worth and more

    IPL Media Rights 2023-27: Amazon mulling pulling out of digital rights amidst big bidding war-ayh

    IPL Media Rights 2023-27: Amazon mulling pulling out of digital rights amidst big bidding war

    Mercedes delivers first ever unit of AMG GT Black Series in India priced at Rs 5 50 crore gcw

    Mercedes delivers first ever unit of AMG GT Black Series in India, priced at Rs 5.50 crore

    Wimbledon announces record GBP 40.35 million as prize money-krn

    Wimbledon announces record GBP 40.35 million as prize money

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon