Watch: Man paraglides with a black vulture

Paragliding is considered to be one of the most popular and loving adventures sport among the people. People love to witness the flying experience, and there are tons of videos of people taking part in the amazing sport.

Each video gives us a different experience and is best amongst the bests. Now to give a tough competition to that, a new paragliding video is surfacing on the internet, and that will defiantly leave you stunned. A man, while taking his paragliding tour, was joined by an uninvited guest, a black vulture.

Yes, you heard it right. In the stunning video, a man can be seen doing paragliding at the height of thousands of feet. He is joined by a black vulture which is also calmly flying with a paraglider. The bird can be seen adjusting its flying by moving its tail up-down and right-left. But after a few moments, the giant vulture takes a break and rests on the paraglider's feet, and the person courageously pats the bird. The vulture also seems to be enjoying his pat. As the video ends, the vulture can be seen biting the glider's shoes and continue flying with him while sitting on his feet. Take a look at the fascinated video:

The video was shared by a Twitter user named Paul Nelson, leaving the internet stunned. The fascinating video has gathered more than 15 million views and 652.3K likes in just four days of being online. Netizens loaded the comment section with their opinions.

A user found the video to be pretty cool, while another one said the paragliding would have been magical for the paraglider and could never have experienced a better one. A third user jokingly said that it would be pretty sure that the bird was considering some food from the paraglider. He added, saying, however it would have been an incredible moment for the paraglider.

Some people believe that the vulture wasn't a wild bird. A user pointed out that the bird does not seem to be a wild bird as one can see that the vulture is wearing jesses, while another pointed out that there is an actual activity called Parahawking. The activity involves paragliding along with falconry, and the birds used for this would be trained to ride with paragliders.

