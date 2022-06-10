Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Spider-Man thief? Man snatches passenger's phone from a moving train in Bihar; Watch clip

    A video of a man hanging on the railing of the bridge and snatching a man's phone from a moving train is going viral. The incident took place in Bihar's Begusarai area, and netizens were finding it difficult to figure out what had just happened, just like the passenger.

    Begusarai, First Published Jun 10, 2022, 6:07 PM IST

    There are tons of videos of robberies that have been caught on camera. Some of these videos make us laugh, while some of the videos make us wonder and leave us shocked.

    Now such a video of a thief robbing a man's phone from a moving train will shock you. Well, you might think, what's there so much special about this theft. Yes, we have seen many videos of thieves standing on railway platforms snatching valuables from the passengers in a moving train.

    Well, this case is different from all others. Here a thief hangs on the railing of the bridge and snatches the passenger's phone as the train passes through the bridge in Bihar's Begusarai area. Shocking, isn't it?

    In the video, two passengers can be seen sitting on the floor at the exit door of a train compartment. Among the one can be seen talking on his phone using an earphone connected to the phone. The train passes through a bridge, and suddenly a man grabs his phone. Before he could figure out what could have happened, the train had moved from the spot. Thankfully, a third man standing behind the two passengers was recording the scenic beauty of the bridge along with the river down and could capture the entire incident.

    As the video was played in slow-motion, then only the man could understand what exactly happened back there. As the video is played in slow-motion, one can see a man hanging on the bridge's railing and snatching away his phone as the train arrives near the thief. But it was impossible to recognise his face as it was covered with a cloth. Take a look at the stunning robbery video:

    The video was shared by a Twitter user named Utkarsh Singh and has gone viral over the internet. The video has gathered more than 5 lakh views and 14.7K likes in just two days of being shared. Netizens were shocked to see the video and expressed their opinion in the comment section.

    A user said he had to play four times to understand what happened in the video, while another said it was a shocking experience after seeing the video. A third user stated that one has to agree that the thief has an excellent reflex action, while the majority of them jokingly stated that the man is the new Spider-Man thief in town.

    Last Updated Jun 10, 2022, 6:06 PM IST
