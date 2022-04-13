Watch: Man offers water to bird and saves its life; netizens heart it out

A video of a man offering a few drops of water to a bird and saving its life is making rounds on social media for all the right reasons, and netizens praise the man for his kind gesture.

The internet has a vast collection of amazing videos that can keep us entertained the whole day. There are videos that can bring tears to our eyes, and there are also videos that can make our day brighter. Animal and human bond videos are one among them. There are many other heartwarming videos of humans helping out animals in different situations. Now we have one such a video and we would love to share it with you.

A video of a man offering a few drops of water to a bird and saving its life goes viral. Have you ever thought of how the birds and animals survive the scorching heat when we humans find it difficult to sustain? Well, it's terrible. This video will make you understand the difficulties they face in this unbearable weather.

In the video, a tiny bird can be seen leaning its head backwards while holding on to a window. It is very clear from the clip that the bird is in great distress and is about to faint. But suddenly, a man appears on the screen and starts pouring a few drops of water into the bird's beak. Initially, the bird doesn't react much, but after a few drops of water, it starts raising its head and gets back to normalcy. The man saves the bird's life, and the video is making the internet delighted. Take a look at the heartwarming video:

IFS officer Sushant Nanda shared the video on his Twitter handle and has gathered more than 1.5 million views so far. Netizens loaded the comment section with praises and applauded the man's kind gesture.

ALSO READ: Baby monkey eats dragon fruit for the first time; watch his priceless reaction

ALSO READ: Watch how a shrimp cleans scuba diver’s teeth in ocean