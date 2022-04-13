Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Man offers water to bird and saves its life; netizens heart it out

    A video of a man offering a few drops of water to a bird and saving its life is making rounds on social media for all the right reasons, and netizens praise the man for his kind gesture.

    Watch Man offers water to bird and saves its life; netizens heart it out-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 13, 2022, 5:58 PM IST

    The internet has a vast collection of amazing videos that can keep us entertained the whole day. There are videos that can bring tears to our eyes, and there are also videos that can make our day brighter. Animal and human bond videos are one among them. There are many other heartwarming videos of humans helping out animals in different situations. Now we have one such a video and we would love to share it with you.

    A video of a man offering a few drops of water to a bird and saving its life goes viral. Have you ever thought of how the birds and animals survive the scorching heat when we humans find it difficult to sustain? Well, it's terrible. This video will make you understand the difficulties they face in this unbearable weather.

    In the video, a tiny bird can be seen leaning its head backwards while holding on to a window. It is very clear from the clip that the bird is in great distress and is about to faint. But suddenly, a man appears on the screen and starts pouring a few drops of water into the bird's beak. Initially, the bird doesn't react much, but after a few drops of water, it starts raising its head and gets back to normalcy. The man saves the bird's life, and the video is making the internet delighted. Take a look at the heartwarming video:

    IFS officer Sushant Nanda shared the video on his Twitter handle and has gathered more than 1.5 million views so far. Netizens loaded the comment section with praises and applauded the man's kind gesture.

    ALSO READ: Baby monkey eats dragon fruit for the first time; watch his priceless reaction
    ALSO READ: Watch how a shrimp cleans scuba diver’s teeth in ocean

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2022, 5:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Bride's father rocks the dance floor on Pushpa's Oo Antava song; netizens go crazy-tgy

    Watch: Bride's father rocks the dance floor on Pushpa's Oo Antava song; netizens go crazy

    Fox cubs ball play in the garden; cute video will make your day - gps

    Watch: Fox cubs ball play in the garden; cute video will make your day

    Snakes fight to consume chickens, find out who wins - gps

    Watch: Snakes fight to consume chickens, find out who wins

    Watch Giant sturgeon fish swims in North American river; leaves netizens jaw-dropped-tgy

    Watch: Giant sturgeon fish swims in North American river; leaves netizens jaw-dropped

    Watch Mumbai Police band performs a rendition of Egyptian song Ya Mustafa; netizens heart it out-tgy

    Watch: Mumbai Police band performs a rendition of Egyptian song Ya Mustafa; netizens heart it out

    Recent Stories

    Watch Bride's father rocks the dance floor on Pushpa's Oo Antava song; netizens go crazy-tgy

    Watch: Bride's father rocks the dance floor on Pushpa's Oo Antava song; netizens go crazy

    Try these effective home remedies for swollen feet-dnm

    Try these effective home remedies for swollen feet

    Vaccines made in India provide better protection than Pfizer and Moderna: SII's Adar Poonawalla - adt

    Vaccines made in India provide better protection than Pfizer and Moderna: SII's Adar Poonawalla

    Surprising and interesting ways you didn't know baking soda can be used-dnm

    Surprising and interesting ways you didn’t know baking soda can be used

    football premier league Tottenham boss Antonio Conte tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of Brighton clash snt

    Tottenham boss Antonio Conte tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of Brighton clash

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH SunRisers Hyderabad - GT Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH - GT's Rashid Khan

    Video Icon
    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise-ycb

    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: WE KEEP ON FIGHTING, WE KEEP ON FINDING A WAY - MI Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    IPL 2022: "We keep on fighting, we keep on finding a way" - MI's Jasprit Bumrah

    Video Icon
    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Video Icon
    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    Video Icon