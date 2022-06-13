Watch: Bihar student fans sleeping teacher in class; Netizens express anger

A video of a student from a government school in Bihar fans her teacher as she takes a nap is making rounds on the internet and left netizens outraged.

There are many videos that are going viral of school authorities exploiting the students. The impact of such exploitations on students is highly unacceptable and at the same time, make people angry with such acts.

Recently, there were news about students being told to clean school toilets as punishment in places such as Coimbatore, Kanchipuram and Tiruppur. Some schools also punish kids by brutally beating them. Such incidents always affect students' mental stage. Now again, a video of a student being exploited by her teacher in Bihar is going viral, and netizens express their anger.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man thief? Man snatches passenger's phone from a moving train in Bihar; Watch clip

In the video, a Bihar student can be seen fanning their teacher as she takes a nap on her chair. The other students can be seen seated on the rugs which are put over the floor. As per reports, the incident happened at a government school in Bihar. The video went over the internet, and netizens expressed their displeasure towards the incident. Take a look at the video:

After getting shared on the internet, the video went viral and grabbed tons of criticism from the netizens. The video was shared on an Instagram page named 'Baat Bihar Ki' and has gathered more than 7,278 views from the date of being online.

As per the reports in Navbharat Times, the teacher in the video was identified as Babita Kumari. Defending her actions, Babita stated that she was unwell, and that's why she was resting on the chair.

However, the video gathered much criticism and expressed their anger in the comment section. A user urged to punish the teacher and set an example for others, while another one said that she should be suspended immediately. Many users criticised the teacher and also tagged the authorities to take strict action against her.

ALSO READ: Watch: People loot fishes as truck overturns in Bihar

ALSO READ: Watch: Angry orangutan pulls up man's shirt from its cage in Indonesia