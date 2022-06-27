Watch: Lion cub attempts to roar, viral video steals netizen's hearts

There is no doubt that the animal world is quite exciting. There are several crazy and amusing videos of these incredible creatures on the Internet. The cute antics of these wild beings rarely fail to bring a smile to netizens' faces who are watching it. So no one wants to miss such videos because watching such clips is an element of entertainment and joy.

One such video of a cute little lion cub trying to roar while playing with its mother has gone viral. Usually, lions roar to signal territoriality and to find distant pride members. Yes, lions prove ownership of territories through roaring and can measure the power of opposition based on the number of cries heard from other groups.

Also Read: Leopard rescued from an open well; netizens demand action: watch video

Lion cub initially roars between the ages of two and three months. Constantly they attempt to yell and act like a full-grown adult. However, lion cubs lack the heavy voice box, as their vocal cords are small.

A similar video shows a little lion cub understanding how to roar while playing around his mother. Twitter user 'Buitengebieden', who regularly shares adorable and amusing animal videos, shared this video with the caption, "A mighty roar in progress."

In the video, a cute little lion cub is attempting to roar. However, his roar sounds like a cat's 'meow'. The cub continues to try to roam around the lioness. Another video posted by the Buitengebieden shows a little grown-up lion cub roaring and fleeing from his mother. However, the lioness pins him down and plays with it.



After being shared online, both the videos garnered over 1.5 M and 152 K, respectively. Social media users were delighted to watch the video and express their opinions in the comments section. Watch the video.

Also Read: Watch: Kangaroos' hand-to-hand combat in zoo takes social media by storm