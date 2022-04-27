Watch: Kid pretends to be a restaurant chef; Netizens love her honesty

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A video of a child pretending to be a restaurant chef is going viral over the internet, with social media users dropping some adorable comments for the little one.

    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 27, 2022, 7:45 PM IST

    The internet has an amazing collection of videos which can make us delighted. These videos can not only kill the boredom in our life but also inspires us. Kids’ funny moments are one of the best entertainers in these videos. Such a video of a kid pretending to be a restaurant chef to her parents and have left netizens delighted.

    In the adorable video, a young girl can be seen dressed up as a chef and standing near her parents with a notepaper and pen to take their orders. The toddler can be heard asking her parents what they would like to have for the day, to which her parents can be heard saying that they would like to have some peace and quiet.

    The confused kid blanks out for a moment and answers back with a pinch of disappointment that she doesn't sell that. Her reply with adorable expressions made her parents burst out a laugh. Take a look at the charming video here:

    The video has gone viral, and netizens were delighted after watching it. The cute video also caught the attention of industrialist Harsh Goenka. The industrialist also shared the video on his Twitter handle, stated how adorable the video is!

    So far, the video has gathered more than 33,000 views and around 1500 likes since the time it was first shared.

    Netizens loved the delightful video and expressed their opinions in the comment section. Many users loved her innocence, while a few others stated that she is the most adorable honest chef they have ever seen. Many users also expressed their love by giving love and heart emojis in the comment section.

