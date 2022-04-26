Watch: Unlimited thali at just Rs 50; Elderly couple from Karnataka wins internet’s heart

A video of an elderly couple serving unlimited thali at just Rs 50 is making rounds on social media, and netizens are in love with it.

The internet has a vast and amazing video collection that can always blow our minds. Most of these videos can make us laugh, while some can leave us emotional. Now a video of an elderly couple serving unlimited thali for just Rs 50 is making rounds on social media, and we are sure that you will be in a mixed feelings of happiness and sadness after watching it.

In the heart-warming video, we can see an eatery run by an elderly couple. According to the video, the elderly couple serves unlimited thali for just Rs 50. However, the main highlight of the video is not the unlimited food or lower price; instead, it's the love and warm smile with which they serve the food to the people. Take a look at the heart touching video:

The video was shared on Instagram by a blogger duo named @rakshithraiy and @mr.swashbuckler and had taken the internet by storm. The video has gathered around 2 million views and 233,274 likes in just four days of being online, and the numbers are going up by the day.

The small eatery is named Hotel Ganesh Prasad, popularly known as Ajja Ajji mane among the locals and is located at Rajgopal Nagar Road in Manipal, Karnataka. As per the blogger, the eatery has been running since 1951, and the couple serves food daily from 12 pm to 3 pm. The fifty-rupee thali will have Rice, Dal, Rasam, Curd, Salad and Payasam, which are served traditionally on a banana leaf.

However, netizens were delighted after watching the video and expressed their love in the comment section. Many users praised the couple, while others loaded the comment section with heart and love emojis.

