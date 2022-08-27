Watch: Kerala’s senior citizens have fun day in park; Netizens love it

A video of three elderly people from Kerala enjoying the moment by themselves in a park is going viral, and netizens are delighted after watching the video.

As most people get old, they start to feel weak and wish to stay inside their homes. But there are also elderly people who want to enjoy the second half of their life. We come across with many such people who explore the world, do adventurous activities, and some even enjoy their life to the fullest during the second half of their life.

Now such a video of three elderly people from Kerala enjoying their life to the fullest is going viral, and netizens were delighted after watching it. In the joyful video, two elderly women can be seen sitting and enjoying most of their time on the swing, while an elderly man can be seen enjoying a ride on a seesaw.

All three seem to be enjoying the moment to the fullest, and we just can't stop watching the wonderful video. The video has a background song of the Thumbi Vaa Thumbakudathin song from the Malayalam movie Olangal making the video more pleasing to watch. Take a look at the heart-warming video:

The delightful video was shared on an Instagram page named pala_achayan_achayathees and added a caption that said age is nothing but just a number. Well, we can't deny that either. The video has gathered around 20K views and 4,893 likes in just five days of being online. The video won the hearts of the internet, and people are showering their love in the comment section.

A user said the video is so amazing that it made her day, while another said the video is a perfect example to prove that age is just a number. Another user found the video to be very adorable, and a fourth user said the trio is enjoying their life to the fullest. Many people also showered love through heart and love emojis.

