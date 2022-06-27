Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Falcon's incredible accuracy during flying stuns netizens

    A video of a falcon's incredible accuracy during flying is making rounds on social media, and netizens are left jaw-dropped after watching the video.

    Watch Falcon's incredible accuracy during flying stuns netizens-tgy
    Bengaluru, First Published Jun 27, 2022, 8:45 PM IST

    Falcons and vultures are considered to be one among the fine birds with awe-inspiring skills. There are tons of videos of them showcasing their breathtaking flights. These videos are really jaw-dropping to watch and leave us stunned.

    Recently a video of a vulture flying along with a paraglider went viral, and at some moment, the bird even takes a break from flying and sits on the paraglider's foot. Now another video of a falcon flying between two women standing with their foreheads joined is going viral, and netizens are loading the comment section with praises for its incredible accuracy.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Man paraglides with a black vulture

    In the stunning video, two women can be seen standing face to face with their foreheads joined. Another person who is standing on the other side of the woman directs the falcon to fly through the small gap between their faces. The falcon surprisingly whooshes between their faces and sits on the person's hand. The falcon folds its wings as it passes through the gap between their faces. The incredible precision of the falcon is leaving the netizens spellbound. Take a look:

    The jaw-dropping video was shared by a Twitter page named Buitengebieden and captioned the video saying precision with an ok hand emoticon. The viral video has gathered more than 8 million views and 287.6K likes from the date of being online.

    Netizens were left spellbound and loaded the comment section with their opinions and praises. A user said his next plan in his life would be to own a falcon, while another one said the video is just amazing. A third user said the accuracy of the falcon is just remarkable. A fourth user jokingly said he would never want to become a bird as his sense of direction is terrible, and he can end up slapping both ladies with his wings. Many users also expressed their opinions with the clap and ok emojis.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Doggo couple gets married; netizens are left delighted

    ALSO READ: Ever seen a Tarantula shedding its bone? Watch fascinating yet creepy video

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2022, 8:45 PM IST
