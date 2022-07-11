Viral video: Hares exchange punches in middle of road; netizens amused

A video of two hares exchanging blows in the middle of a road is going viral, and the internet is left amused after watching the video.

The internet is loaded with amazing videos that can make us feel delighted. Animal videos are one among them, and we never get tired of watching their adorable moves and expressions. The animals indulging themselves are the most delightful thing to watch.

Now one such video of two hares exchanging blows in the middle of a road is going viral, and the internet is left amused after watching the video. The video has gathered around 2 million views from the date of being online.

In the video, two hares can be seen fighting in the middle of a road. The two can be seen standing on their hind legs and exchanging blows. After a few moments of indulging in a fight, one of them can be running away from the spot while the other one chases him. The funny video was shot from inside a car in a parking area. Take a look at the amusing video:

The amusing video was shared on a Twitter page named Buitengebieden and has gone viral. The video has gathered around 2 million views and 68.1 likes in just three days of being online. The video had a caption that read 'Street fight' along with a laughing emoji.

The video has amused the internet, and they are loading up the comment section with hilarious comments. A user said the video reminds her of people fighting n Twitter, while another jokingly said it was a wise decision that they took it to the streets. Many people expressed their amusement through laughing emojis.

