Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Viral video: Hares exchange punches in middle of road; netizens amused

    A video of two hares exchanging blows in the middle of a road is going viral, and the internet is left amused after watching the video.

    Viral video: Hares exchange punches in middle of road; netizens amused-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Jul 11, 2022, 6:59 PM IST

    The internet is loaded with amazing videos that can make us feel delighted. Animal videos are one among them, and we never get tired of watching their adorable moves and expressions. The animals indulging themselves are the most delightful thing to watch.

    Now one such video of two hares exchanging blows in the middle of a road is going viral, and the internet is left amused after watching the video. The video has gathered around 2 million views from the date of being online.

    ALSO READ: WATCH: HUGE CROWD THRONG KERALA'S LULU MALLS FOR MIDNIGHT SALE

    In the video, two hares can be seen fighting in the middle of a road. The two can be seen standing on their hind legs and exchanging blows. After a few moments of indulging in a fight, one of them can be running away from the spot while the other one chases him. The funny video was shot from inside a car in a parking area. Take a look at the amusing video:

    The amusing video was shared on a Twitter page named Buitengebieden and has gone viral. The video has gathered around 2 million views and 68.1 likes in just three days of being online. The video had a caption that read 'Street fight' along with a laughing emoji.

    The video has amused the internet, and they are loading up the comment section with hilarious comments. A user said the video reminds her of people fighting n Twitter, while another jokingly said it was a wise decision that they took it to the streets. Many people expressed their amusement through laughing emojis.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Wedding procession’s jugaad to battle rain, leaves internet in splits

    ALSO READ: Watch: Tiktoker recreates fashion shows with hilarious twists

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2022, 6:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Huge crowd throng Kerala's Lulu Malls for midnight sale-tgy

    Watch: Huge crowd throng Kerala's Lulu Malls for midnight sale

    Tiger collided with a vehicle while running across the road in Malaysia: watch video - gps

    Tiger collided with a vehicle while running across the road in Malaysia: watch video

    Pune cops rescue man from drowning by risking their lives: Heartwarming video goes viral - gps

    Pune cops rescue man from drowning by risking their lives: Heartwarming video goes viral

    Mesmerizing view of an evaporating mystical waterfall - gps

    Watch: Mesmerizing view of an evaporating mystical waterfall

    SHOCKING video: Bear attacks trainer on stage during circus - gps

    SHOCKING video: Bear attacks trainer on stage during circus

    Recent Stories

    Watch Huge crowd throng Kerala's Lulu Malls for midnight sale-tgy

    Watch: Huge crowd throng Kerala's Lulu Malls for midnight sale

    11 SEXY Pictures Esha Gupta goes BRALESS in hot backless gown RBA

    11 SEXY Pictures: Esha Gupta goes BRALESS in hot backless gown

    Fake T20 cricket league busted in Gujarat; 4 arrested-ayh

    Fake T20 cricket league busted in Gujarat; 4 arrested

    NEET UG 2022: Admit card to be released on July 12; know time, other details - adt

    NEET UG 2022: Admit card to be released on July 12; know time, other details

    Shiva Rajkumar birthday: No celebrations for Sandalwood star this year RBA

    Shiva Rajkumar birthday: No celebrations for Sandalwood star this year

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi snt

    India@75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March snt

    India@75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March

    Video Icon
    27 passengers in an autorickshaw in UP; cops stunned

    27 passengers in an autorickshaw in UP; cops stunned

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    India@75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon