Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: 5-year-old kid with autism writes different font styles; netizens amazed

    A video of a five-year-old kid with autism writing different font styles using chalk, has left netizens amazed at his extraordinary talent. The video has gone viral.

    Watch 5-year-old kid with autism writes different font styles; netizens amazed-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 8, 2022, 6:42 PM IST

    The internet is a place where we all spend time killing boredom. For many people, it's an entertaining platform, but for a few others, it's a perfect place to showcase their talents. Some talented videos leave us impressed and emotional. Such is this video of a five-year-old kid with autism who writes different font styles with his hands.

    In the video, a five-year-old autistic kid named Sebastian can be seen writing in different font styles using chalk. The fonts will be familiar to those who frequently use Microsoft Office and other such applications. However, the kid's photographic memory helps him remember the fonts he sees on the screen and writes it down like a pro. Take a look at the video here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Good News Dog (@goodnewsdog)

    The incredible video was shared on an Instagram page named Good News Dog and has garnered more than 2 million views and 381,712 likes so far. Netizens were delighted after watching the video and praised the boy for his talent. A user stated that he was shocked to see the boy's extraordinary talent, while another user applauded the boy and wished him good luck for his future. Many others expressed their love with heart and love emojis.

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2022, 6:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Differently-abled youth being carried by his two friends in Kerala will melt your heart-tgy

    Watch: Differently-abled youth being carried by his two friends in Kerala will melt your heart

    Mother deer sacrifices life to protect her baby from a crocodile; watch heartbreaking video - gps

    Mother deer sacrifices life to protect her baby from a crocodile; watch heartbreaking video

    A man converts his rickshaw into a little mobile garden; netizens call it 'quite cool'

    A man converts his rickshaw into a little mobile garden; netizens call it 'quite cool'

    Viral video: Owl rotates head upside down; confused netizens - gps

    Viral video: Owl rotates head upside down; confused netizens

    Ever seen a swan parade? Watch this incredible video-tgy

    Ever seen a swan parade? Watch this incredible video

    Recent Stories

    Watch Differently-abled youth being carried by his two friends in Kerala will melt your heart-tgy

    Watch: Differently-abled youth being carried by his two friends in Kerala will melt your heart

    Want to look sexy like Disha Patani? Here's her diet plan and workout regime RBA

    Want to look sexy like Disha Patani? Here's her diet plan and workout regime (Pictures)

    Yoga for weight loss: Try these asanas to stay in shape-dnm

    Yoga for weight loss: Try these asanas to stay in shape

    football epl Guardiola best coach in the world says Liverpool's Klopp ahead of clash against Man City snt

    Guardiola best coach in the world, says Liverpool's Klopp ahead of clash against Man City

    Ukraine crisis: US targets Putin daughters in sanctions against Russia-dnm

    Ukraine crisis: US targets Putin’s daughters in sanctions against Russia

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore - Shane Bond

    IPL 2022: "You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians' bowling" - Shane Bond

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon
    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon
    America three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine-dnm

    America’s three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Video Icon
    World Health Day 2022 Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen Watch gcw

    World Health Day 2022: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen

    Video Icon