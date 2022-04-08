Watch: 5-year-old kid with autism writes different font styles; netizens amazed

A video of a five-year-old kid with autism writing different font styles using chalk, has left netizens amazed at his extraordinary talent. The video has gone viral.

The internet is a place where we all spend time killing boredom. For many people, it's an entertaining platform, but for a few others, it's a perfect place to showcase their talents. Some talented videos leave us impressed and emotional. Such is this video of a five-year-old kid with autism who writes different font styles with his hands.

In the video, a five-year-old autistic kid named Sebastian can be seen writing in different font styles using chalk. The fonts will be familiar to those who frequently use Microsoft Office and other such applications. However, the kid's photographic memory helps him remember the fonts he sees on the screen and writes it down like a pro. Take a look at the video here:

The incredible video was shared on an Instagram page named Good News Dog and has garnered more than 2 million views and 381,712 likes so far. Netizens were delighted after watching the video and praised the boy for his talent. A user stated that he was shocked to see the boy's extraordinary talent, while another user applauded the boy and wished him good luck for his future. Many others expressed their love with heart and love emojis.