    Viral video: Owl rotates head upside down; confused netizens

    Many people are unaware that owls have the ability to turn their heads upside down. While they appear to be twisting their heads 360 degrees, they can only rotate their necks up to 270 degrees without damaging blood vessels or shredding tendons.
     

    Viral video: Owl rotates head upside down; confused netizens
    First Published Apr 8, 2022, 10:22 AM IST

    Have you ever seen owls with their heads turned upside down? While it looks that they are spinning 360 degrees, they can only rotate a maximum of 270 degrees.

    Owls can tilt their heads to track an item in the same way as humans and other species can move their gaze. Owls cannot rotate their eyeballs because their eye sockets are fixed. Humans who twist their heads like owls will harm their internal organs, causing bleeding and fractures.

    On social media recently, a video of an owl turning its neck and staring at the camera upside down with its yellow eyes wide open surfaced. 'Amazing Nature,' a Twitter user, submitted this video with the remark, 'Cute.'

    For the uninformed, the owl in the video is a'snowy owl,' similar to Harry Potter's pet owl Hedwig. Snowy owls are all white with varying amounts of black or brown patterns. They are found at the extreme north of the North Pole.

    After being shared online, the video has accumulated over 236K views and 15K likes. Social media users wrote hilarious opinions in the comments section. A user wrote, "I need this guy sitting on my car roof when i am reverse parking." Another person commented, "Interesting. I have never touched or seen an owl from up close." Take a look.

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2022, 10:22 AM IST
