WATCH: Video of two elephants ferociously fighting with each other shocks netizens

A jaw-dropping video of two giant tuskers engaging in a ferocious fight has emerged on social media. In the video, the elephants were seen lifting their front legs and fighting at a national park.

There are several videos available on the internet explaining elephants are peaceful animals, but like any other species, they can be aggressive when threatened or provoked. When two male elephants compete for dominance or mating rights, they can engage in fierce fights, which can be dangerous and even deadly.

These fights involve pushing, shoving, and using their tusks to injure their opponent. However, such arguments are relatively rare and usually only occur between adult male elephants.

Twitter user The Figen shared one such video on the micro-blogging site with the caption, "What is the problem between these two giants?" The video shows two full-grown jumbos engrossed in a deadly fight.

At one point, both the jumbos are even seen lifting their front legs in a bid to topple one another.

It is common for male elephants to engage in aggressive behaviour and fight over resources. However, it's important to note that such fights are a natural behaviour among elephants and should be observed from a safe distance without intervening or disturbing them. It's also essential to respect the animals' habitat and avoid any activities that could harm or disrupt their natural behaviour.

In general, if you encounter elephants in the wild, it's best to keep a safe distance and observe them from a respectful distance. If you need help behaving around wild animals, consulting with local experts or tour guides who can guide responsible and safe wildlife viewing practices is always best.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 174K views and 3349 likes. The rare viral video stunned netizens. In the comments section, social media users expressed their reasons behind the fight between jumbos. Watch the video.

