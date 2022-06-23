Video of 'Pan-Slapping Contest' goes viral on internet; gets 2M views

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The two contestants continue to hit each other until one falls to the ground animatedly, and the winner raises his hands in a victory dance.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 23, 2022, 7:14 PM IST

    A video of people competing in a bizarre competition called "Pan-slapping contest" is going viral on the internet.

    Former NBA player Rex Chapman posted a short video of two men hitting each other on the head in front of a small crowd. The two contestants are wearing metal knight helmets that protect their heads from serious injury. They continue to hit each other until one falls to the ground animatedly, and the winner raises his hands in a victory dance.

     

    The video has taken the internet by storm since it was shared. It has over two million views and thousands of likes and comments.

    In response to the video, one user joked, "Do not mock the traditions of my people." Another sarcastic comment read, "The hearing aid industry approves of these shenanigans." "I hope that when extraterrestrial civilisations do arrive on Earth, this is the first human activity they see..." said the third.

    Meanwhile, the pan-slapping competition is not the only odd competition. The Arnold Sports Festival, founded by Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, launched the first edition of the "Slap Fighting Championship" in March.

    According to the official rules, the fight is divided into three rounds, with one slap per competitor in each game. The flight is judged by three judges, with a knockout determined by a player's ability to continue fighting within 30 seconds of being slapped.

    Prior to the "Slap Fighting Championship," the first-ever professional "Pillow Fighting Championship" was held in the United States in January 2022.

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2022, 7:14 PM IST
