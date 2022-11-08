Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Video of driving test in China leaves internet stunned: Watch

    A video showcasing China's hardcore driving test is leaving several social media users shocked. They also loaded the comments section with their opinions and comparisons.

    First Published Nov 8, 2022, 6:15 PM IST

    Owning a vehicle makes life easier as it helps us to commute hassle-free and conveniently. But for many, the process of learning to drive and clearing the driving test becomes a challenge.

    Driving tests are a scary moment for many, but have you ever thought how different and complex it is in other countries? Well, take our neighbouring country China as an example. The level of expertise needed to pass the driving test in China will leave you stunned for sure.

    A viral video showcasing China's hardcore driving test shocked the internet. In the video, a path can be seen created with white outlines and several obstacles in it. In another moment, a car can be seen driving through the zig-zag track.

    The driver is then made to park the car in reverse and then makes him take an eight. He is also made to drive in reverse on a longer path, which includes a steep and inclined track. The video ends with the man showcasing his parallel parking skills. Take a look at the stunning video:

    The incredible video was shared by a Twitter user named Tansu Yegen, who captioned the video by saying the video is a driver's license exam in China. The video has gathered around 13 million views and 180.7K likes in just four days of being online.

    Netizens were shocked to see the difficulty level of the test and loaded the comment section with their opinions. A user said it's really hard to pass the test, while another said the video made him realise that he would never get a license in China. A third user said whoever passes this track test will be capable of driving anywhere in the world. A fourth user jokingly said the track seems to be more for a Fast And Furious movie audition.

    Well, there were also people who said such tests on the actual roads with actual cars would have been better as the drivers in real life would experience different traffic.

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2022, 6:15 PM IST
