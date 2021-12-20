Upset with repair costs, Tesla owner blows up 2013 Model S with 30 kg dynamite; watch video

Tuomas Katainen, the owner of a 2013 Tesla Model S, did this not for fun but to express his dissatisfaction with the vehicle and the EV company's service.

In terms of innovation and the introduction of new, one-of-a-kind technology, Tesla may be the Apple of the automobile sector. However, the auto-tech corporation has recently been under fire from various sources for a variety of difficulties, including software faults, a malfunctioning Autopilot semi-autonomous driver-assist system, and so on. Among these, an irate Tesla Model S owner in Finland decided to get the world's attention by blowing up his costly electric automobile with 50 kg of explosives.

Tuomas Katainen, the owner of a 2013 Tesla Model S, did this not for fun but to express his dissatisfaction with the vehicle and the EV company's service. Following a positive experience with the Tesla Model S, the owner began experiencing problems with the electric vehicle. Among these were many error codes that appeared in the instrument cluster. As a result, a tow vehicle was dispatched to transport the automobile to a Tesla service centre.

After a month, the owner received word from the EV firm that the automobile couldn't be repaired unless the entire battery pack was replaced, which would cost him a staggering $22,480. There was no warranty for the car because it was roughly eight years old. Other expenses were also incurred. As a result, the disgruntled Tesla owner decided to blow up the vehicle with 30 kg of explosives.

The explosion only destroyed a few sections of the automobile. On the other hand, the owner looked to be pleased with the outcome of the explosion. He also stated that he is most likely the first person in the world to blow up a Tesla automobile.

With the aid of a few volunteers, the team of a YouTube channel - Pommijatkat - shot the entire episode that debuted on Sunday. It was not an easy assignment to control the explosion. Dynamite sticks were installed on one side of the automobile to guide the blast and guarantee that the shards struck a rock wall behind the car. A fuse circuit was constructed. The clip shows a compilation of Tesla's work for this big explosion.

The video, which has had over 2.23 lakh views in only a few hours, depicts the explosion from multiple perspectives and in slow motion, as well as the burned remains of the high-end automobile.