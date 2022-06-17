Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    For meals, place to live, unemployed West Bengal man falsely confesses to murder

    "I killed my elder brother, arrest me," a man named Shubhashis Chakroborty repeatedly told authorities. According to various media reports, he led officers to the location of his brother's body, which was covered with a pillow over his face.

    West Bengal, First Published Jun 17, 2022, 3:32 PM IST

    In a strange incident, a West Bengal man contacted the police and falsely confessed to murdering his brother. The event occurred in the Bansdroni neighbourhood of Niranjan Palli in South Kolkata. However, it was later determined that the man's brother had died of a brain stroke and that he had made up the murder tale in order to acquire food and a place to stay in jail.

    Debashish Chakroborty, 48, was the victim.

    Debashish and Shubhashis lived with their mother, who worked at Jadavpur's Ceramics Institute. After retiring, their mother allegedly received a Rs 35,000 pension. Debashis worked for the same firm as well. However, his eyes were injured while working, preventing him from continuing. He used to earn a monthly pension of Rs 15,000. Shubhashis had not worked since 2017.

    The family used to stay in a leased flat near Bandsroni's Sonali Park. After their mother died in May, the brothers relocated to a tiny house in Niranjan Palli and operated it on Debashis's pension of Rs 15,000. 

    Debashis allegedly notified his younger brother a few days ago that he might not survive long and that his pension will be terminated. He feared that his sibling would starve to death after his death. The deceased is believed to have requested Shubhashis to go to the police and tell them about the crime after his death. He allegedly assured his brother that if he was sentenced to life in prison for murder, he would be able to live and eat in jail for the rest of his life at the cost of the government.

    However, during the autopsy, the detectives discovered that the elder brother had not been killed and had died as a result of a brain stroke.

    Last Updated Jun 17, 2022, 3:32 PM IST
