Two giant lizards fight while standing, confusing netizens; watch viral video

An intense fight between two reptiles at the IIM Kolkata campus has captured netizens' attention. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared the exciting video on Twitter. Check out below.

Reptiles are known for their diverse behaviours, including territorial disputes and aggressive encounters. While many reptiles fight, it is uncommon for them to fight while standing.

Few species of reptiles are known to rear up on their hind legs during aggressive encounters. For example, some species of monitor lizards, such as the Komodo dragon, have been observed standing up on their hind legs during aggressive displays. This behaviour is considered an intimidation tactic, making the lizard appear larger and more threatening.

In addition, some species of snakes have been observed standing up on their tails during fights. This behaviour is often seen in species of vipers, such as the Gaboon viper, which use their body length to support themselves vertically.

However, it is essential to note that fighting while standing up is not a typical behaviour among reptiles. Most reptiles fight on the ground, using their claws, teeth, and tails to damage their opponents.

Recently, one such video of two reptiles fighting with each other has surfaced online. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared this video on the micro-blogging site with the caption, "Learning to manage conflicts early morning scene from IIM Kolkata…."

IIM Calcutta campus is a motherland for rare species of animals such as monitor lizards, swans, and ducks. The place's natural beauty attracts nature lovers and photographers to capture the various species of birds. However, the viral video of Indian monitor lizards engaged in a fight on the campus has confused and entertained viewers.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 18.6K views and 781 likes. Some netizens wrongly interpreted the fight as a display of affection. A few users humorously compared the circumstances to the intense competition during campus selection. Watch the video.

