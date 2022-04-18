Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tiger makes an incredible jump into the sea during its release in Sundarbans; watch

    A Bengal tiger of Sundarbans makes an impressive jump into the waters after its released from a boat. The video of the mighty animal will leave you impressed.

    Tiger makes an incredible jump into the sea during its release in Sundarbans; watch - gps
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 18, 2022, 1:59 PM IST

    The forest department often shares videos of wild animals being re-released into their natural habitats. Whether it is a translocation of wild animals or their release after a medical treatment, the department always records the re-releasing of these animals as a part of their protocol. And more than often, these videos also make it to social media, showing how these beautiful creatures Jump from their cages into their freedom once again.

    One such video of a tiger being re-released is doing rounds on the internet. Shared by senior official of the Indian Forest Services, Parveen Kaswan, the old video shows the release of Royal Bengal tiger into the waters.

    The video shows a tiger bouncing out of the boat after being discharged into the wild. The incredible jump is something one should not miss. The tiger bounces into the water and swims to the shore, later disappearing into the woods after being released.  

    The video is from the mangrove jungles of Sundarbans in West Bengal which is home to a sizable population of Bengal tigers. These tigers also are from the same Royal Bengal species, but have a very different built from the other tigers that you see on the land across the Indian jungles. The tigers of Sundarbans are more ferocious and survive on sea’s salt water as well as fishes, apart from their other prey. Swimming through the waters so comfortably is also what gives them an edge over other tigers.

    The video went crazy viral and garnered over 90K views and 4569 likes. The clip stunned netizens, who also remembered the beautiful scene from the movie Life of Pi where the tiger called Richard Parker jumped out of the boat without even looking back. A user wrote, "What massive and talented swimmers these beauties are." Another commented, "Given that tigers are natural swimmers but still why was it left so far of from the shore? Wouldn’t it have been better to leave it closer to the shore?"

    The Bengal tiger ranks as one of the massive wild cats alive worldwide. The national animal of India is truly a marvellous thing of beauty.

