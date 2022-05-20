Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Stunt goes horribly wrong, man falls on a bed of rocks; watch spine-chilling video

    A viral video showing a man sliding down a narrow stream of water and falling on a bed of rocks has emerged on social media.

    Stunt goes horribly wrong, man falls on a bed of rocks; watch spine-chilling video - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published May 20, 2022, 2:15 PM IST

    Thrill and adventure seekers constantly push their boundaries to achieve difficult targets. In comparison, people ignore safety rules and forget the danger associated with them. However, these stunts can turn fatal into seconds, if safety norms are not followed.

    Also Read: Here's why 'India does not need robotic automation'; watch the viral video

    One such accident took place in China’s Jiujinggou scenic spot in Susong County, where a man dropped down a stream of water and crashed into a bed of rocks. The incident took place on Monday when a man entered a restricted area to try a stunt, which went horribly wrong. 

    In the video, a man can be seen running across the slippery surface on the top of the waterfall. He almost reached the other side of the top before he fell down. In an attempt to perform an audacious stunt, he lost his balance and quickly glid down the waterfall and landed in a waterhole loaded with rocks. While he was falling down, a man could be heard saying, “He is falling down! Oh my god!” This video was posted on Twitter by South China Morning Post. 

    His friends present at the spot rushes towards the man to check the man after the accident. According to reports, people are restricted from entering the site, and there were also warning signs placed. However, the man ignored the notice boards and also attempted the stunt. Fortunately, he did not have any severe injuries and survived the fall with some minor scratches on his body.

    After being shared online, the video collected over eight thousand views. Netizens emphasized on the insensibility of the man who attempted to show off despite the warning sign. Watch the video.

    Also Read: Shocking: Woman nearly burnt down her kitchen while live-streaming; watch

    Last Updated May 20, 2022, 2:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Man celebrates 95th birthday on flight with co-passengers; video goes viral-tgy

    Man celebrates 95th birthday on flight with co-passengers; video goes viral

    Here's why 'India does not need robotic automation'; watch the viral video - gps

    Here's why 'India does not need robotic automation'; watch the viral video

    Baby elephant scuffle with guard over a mattress; viral video amazed netizens - gps

    Baby elephant scuffle with guard over a mattress; viral video amazed netizens

    This video of evolution of humanoid robots will leave you amazed-tgy

    This video of evolution of humanoid robots will leave you amazed

    Woman nearly burnt down her kitchen while live-streaming; watch - gps

    Shocking: Woman nearly burnt down her kitchen while live-streaming; watch

    Recent Stories

    ICSI CS June exam 2022: Admit cards to be released soon, learn to download - adt

    ICSI CS June exam 2022: Admit cards to be released soon, learn to download

    Karik Aaryan Kiara Advani Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Kangana Ranaut Dhaakad leaked on Tamilrockers telegram movierulez and more drb

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dhaakad, leaked on Tamilrockers, telegram and more

    tennis French Open 2022: First look of Alcaraz in Paris as prodigy eyes Grand Slam glory snt

    French Open 2022: First look of Alcaraz in Paris as prodigy eyes Grand Slam glory

    Nikhat Zareen recalls her career struggles after Boxing World Championship gold-ayh

    Nikhat Zareen recalls her career struggles after Boxing World Championship gold

    Navjot Singh Sidhu seeks more time to surrender cites health reason in 1988 road rage case gcw

    Navjot Singh Sidhu seeks more time to surrender, cites health reasons

    Recent Videos

    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon
    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai-Hyderabad: Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - Tim David

    Video Icon