Student texts tutor to inform that he passed 12th grade despite her discouraging remarks; check her reply here

The tweet read, "Two years ago, my friend and I decided to text our teacher on the day our results were released," and she said...

Words indeed have power, whether they lift you or those that are just there to make you feel bad. Similarly, one Twitter user handle named 'famouspringroll' felt for the first time in their lives when a tuition teacher named Asha demoralised him with her words. Not only that, but they returned to her after passing the same 12th-grade examinations that their tutor had indicated they would fail.

"Remember to be kind to others in the future. Particularly students who ask for your help," they concluded the lengthy WhatsApp text message they had written her. And there is a significant probability that you will be able to relate to this textual conversation if you have experienced anything very similar in the past.

The tweet read, "Two years ago, my friend and I decided to text our teacher on the day our results were released," along with a screenshot of an exchange between student and teacher. A smiling face emoji have also accompanied it. But that's not all; the teacher's reaction, even after all this time, has perplexed netizens all over the social media platform.

Many people commented on this tweet to know whether or not the tuition teacher responded to this text, just like one user who was curious to know the teacher's response. He wrote, "I'd want to see her response; if she ever does, give one."

The tweet was shared on July 22 and has already received nearly 58,500 likes.

Also Read: Woman escapes death while crossing railway track: hair-raising video enrages netizens

Also Read: 'Kaali' poster sparks Twitter fury, demand to arrest Leena Manimekalai trends

Also Read: Uber driver's honest conversation with Delhi woman during rains goes viral; read here