    Rs 74,000 as fine for eating chewing gum in Singapore? Here's what we know

    The chewing gum prohibition was first implemented to decrease gum-related trash in high-rise public housing units, public areas, and public transportation. 

    Singapore, First Published Nov 10, 2021, 2:36 PM IST
    Some countries restrict items that are popular in other areas of the globe to maintain the location clean and for the good of society. Singapore is one of the countries that has prohibited the selling of chewing gum. Many people believe that the discipline of Singaporeans is the primary cause of the country's development. Many similar regulations have been enacted to preserve discipline. According to the country's first Prime Minister, Lee Kuan Yew, the most significant impediment to progress may be public indiscipline. Lee then implemented a slew of restrictions around the country.

    The chewing gum prohibition was first implemented to decrease gum-related trash in high-rise public housing units, public areas, and public transportation. Gum left in public spaces and on elevator buttons, mailboxes, and within keyholes raised cleaning costs and occasionally harmed equipment. The ban on the sale of chewing gum was introduced in 1992. It has helped the country preserve its reputation as one of the cleanest in the world. Even though a legal exemption was granted in 2004, therapeutic, dental, and nicotine chewing gum purchased from a doctor or certified pharmacist will not be deemed unlawful.

    Also Read | Don't forget to flush in Singapore; it might cost you Rs 8000 fine or go to jail

    Apart from this, there is also a heavy fine for leaving gum in public places across the country. As per various reports, in the first instance, a penalty of up to Rs 74,000 can be imposed, but in the second case, if caught illegally eating or throwing it in public spaces, a fine of more than Rs 1 lakh and a jail term of 2 years can also be imposed by the authorities.

    Meanwhile, as Singapore is a vibrant city-state known for its cleanliness, and failing to flush the toilet after using it can result in a fine of more than $150. (approximately Rs 8000). Not only that, but refusal to pay the charge may result in incarceration.

