'Rs 1000 for Google doubts': Doctor's OPD fee post goes viral; netizens amazed

A doctor who claims to be sick up with patients Googling their ailments, diagnosing themselves, and treating themselves displayed a mocking consultation price chart. Gaurav Dalmia, who tweeted the photo on Twitter, captioned it, "This doctor gets it perfectly right!!!"

How many times have you Googled your symptoms and ended up diagnosing your own health problems? It's rather usual to Google your symptoms and conduct some research before contacting a doctor.

The post read : "My diagnosis, my treatment - Rs 200; My diagnosis, your treatment - Rs 500; Your Google doubts - Rs 1,000; Your diagnosis, my treatment - Rs 1,500; Your diagnosis, your treatment - Rs 2,000"

Take a look at the post:

Netizens agreed with the doctor's allegations and labelled them "logical." One user advocated for people to "trust and respect" physicians, while another acknowledged that he would have ended up spending Rs. 2,000.

