Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Rs 1000 for Google doubts': Doctor's OPD fee post goes viral; netizens amazed

    A doctor who claims to be sick up with patients Googling their ailments, diagnosing themselves, and treating themselves displayed a mocking consultation price chart. Gaurav Dalmia, who tweeted the photo on Twitter, captioned it, "This doctor gets it perfectly right!!!"

    Rs 1000 for Google doubts Doctor s OPD fee post goes viral netizens amazed gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 3, 2022, 2:07 PM IST

    How many times have you Googled your symptoms and ended up diagnosing your own health problems? It's rather usual to Google your symptoms and conduct some research before contacting a doctor.

    A doctor who claims to be sick up with patients Googling their ailments, diagnosing themselves, and treating themselves displayed a mocking consultation price chart. Gaurav Dalmia, who tweeted the photo on Twitter, captioned it, "This doctor gets it perfectly right!!!"

    The post read :  "My diagnosis, my treatment - Rs 200; My diagnosis, your treatment - Rs 500; Your Google doubts - Rs 1,000; Your diagnosis, my treatment - Rs 1,500; Your diagnosis, your treatment - Rs 2,000"

    Take a look at the post: 

    Also Read | Alligator spotted on racetrack, leaving a horse petrified; watch the horrifying moment

    Netizens agreed with the doctor's allegations and labelled them "logical." One user advocated for people to "trust and respect" physicians, while another acknowledged that he would have ended up spending Rs. 2,000.

    Also Read: Mamata Banerjee advises TMC leader to not eat pakoras, instead shed weight; watch 

    Also Read: Leopard climbs tree to hunt monkey at MP’s Panna tiger reserve; rare video goes viral 

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2022, 2:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Alligator spotted on racetrack, leaving a horse petrified; watch the horrifying moment - gps

    Alligator spotted on racetrack, leaving a horse petrified; watch the horrifying moment

    Leopard climbs tree to hund monkey at MP's Panna tiger reserve; rare video goes viral - gps

    Leopard climbs tree to hunt monkey at MP’s Panna tiger reserve; rare video goes viral

    Watch Five-month-old baby does plank with mother; netizens amazed-tgy

    Watch: Five-month-old baby does plank with mother; netizens amazed

    Watch People loot fishes as truck overturns in Bihar-tgy

    Watch: People loot fishes as truck overturns in Bihar

    This baby crawling race will leave you in splits; watch-tgy

    This baby crawling race will leave you in splits; watch

    Recent Stories

    Here when Chris Hemsworths' superhero film 'Thor: Love and Thunder' will release in India RBA

    Here's when Chris Hemsworths' superhero film 'Thor: Love and Thunder' will release in India

    tennis French Open 2022: Nadal ready for 'big challenge' against Zverev on 36th birthday snt

    French Open 2022: Nadal ready for 'big challenge' against Zverev on 36th birthday

    Kashmir killings: Shiv Sena's Raut rakes 'Hindutva' card to target BJP-led Centre - adt

    Kashmir killings: Shiv Sena's Raut rakes up 'Hindutva' card to target BJP-led Centre

    MS Dhoni bats for district-level cricket for budding young cricketers-ayh

    MS Dhoni bats for district-level cricket for budding young cricketers

    777 Charlie director K Kiranraj Exclusive: Rakshit Shetty and I adopted 'Charlie' the dog RBA

    777 Charlie director K Kiranraj Exclusive: Rakshit Shetty and I adopted 'Charlie' the dog

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon