    Pakistani reporter slaps boy while speaking on camera; video goes viral

    A video of a woman journalist from Pakistan is going viral on social media for slapping a young boy while reporting from ground zero.

    Pakistan, First Published Jul 12, 2022, 12:01 PM IST

    A video of a Pakistani reporter has emerged on the internet for slapping a young boy in front of a camera. The video went viral across several social media platforms showing the journalist of Lahore Rang hitting an unidentified teenager while she was reporting live.

    The woman was identified as Maira Hashmi. This incident occurred while reporting for the Eid al-Adha festival celebrated worldwide on Sunday, July 9.

    In the video, the reporter was documenting the news; instantly, she lost her cool and slapped the boy standing next to her. It's unclear why she became angry as soon as she finished reporting. It is believed, however, that the teenager made an unnecessary remark that caused the journalist to lose her cool.

    After the video went viral and some people criticised the reporter for her act, Maira Hashmi issued a statement on Twitter (Originally written in Urdu), saying, "This guy was harassing the family during the interview, " which made the family upset. Didn't give it another chance to be tolerated?"

    After being shared online, the video got over 66K views and 2961 likes. Social media users were confused after watching this video since they hardly understood what pushed the journalist to lose her cool. A few others opposed her violent behaviour. A user wrote, "You think it's cool, right? Mam, this isn't cool, but this is called abuse. Will you ever slap your child this way? No? Then why did you do it with someone else's? A child is prone to be like that. Making noise and disturbing family is in his nature. I am disappointed." Another person commented, "Exactly! She's lying. She uploaded this video by herself to seek attention. But she didn't upload that part where the boy was teasing a family." Watch the video.

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2022, 12:01 PM IST
