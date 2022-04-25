Watch: Otters helping little ones to climb wall amazed netizens

Humans are sociable animals that like interacting with one another. Many organisms on our planet seek to live in groups throughout their lives, and social transactions are not limited to humans.

This will aid them in hunting, guarding each other, and so forth because certain animals may have a more challenging time surviving if they live alone rather than in a group.

Six otters attempt to scale a wall to get to the other side in one video. While three of them climbed fast, the smaller ones were unable to do so due to the wall's height. The otters' compassionate deed of supporting one other has captured the hearts of netizens.

Three otters are already on top of the wall when the movie begins, attempting to assist their fellow otters in climbing up. The otters may be seen nipping and tugging up the one on the floor. Awanish Sharan, an IAS official, posted this video on Twitter with the description "That is the reason family is vital."

The video has received over 500K views and 36.2K likes since it was uploaded online. "This is called "The REAL FRIENDSHIP," a user remarked. "Superb example of oneness in the Animal World, which is strikingly lacking in people today," another person said. May God assist us in uniting our minds." View the video.

