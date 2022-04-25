Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Otters helping little ones to climb wall amazed netizens

    A heartwarming video shows an otter's family helping the little ones to climb the wall.
     

    Otters helping little ones to climb wall amazed netizens - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Apr 25, 2022, 7:25 PM IST

    Humans are sociable animals that like interacting with one another. Many organisms on our planet seek to live in groups throughout their lives, and social transactions are not limited to humans.

    This will aid them in hunting, guarding each other, and so forth because certain animals may have a more challenging time surviving if they live alone rather than in a group.

    Six otters attempt to scale a wall to get to the other side in one video. While three of them climbed fast, the smaller ones were unable to do so due to the wall's height. The otters' compassionate deed of supporting one other has captured the hearts of netizens.

    Three otters are already on top of the wall when the movie begins, attempting to assist their fellow otters in climbing up. The otters may be seen nipping and tugging up the one on the floor. Awanish Sharan, an IAS official, posted this video on Twitter with the description "That is the reason family is vital."

    The video has received over 500K views and 36.2K likes since it was uploaded online. "This is called "The REAL FRIENDSHIP," a user remarked. "Superb example of oneness in the Animal World, which is strikingly lacking in people today," another person said. May God assist us in uniting our minds." View the video.

    Also Read: Albert Einstein’s look-a-like robot smiles, winks & Nods his Head; Watch the video

    Also Read: Baby Elephant falls in trouble, here’s how the heard saves it; watch

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2022, 7:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kangaroo casually walks into a bar in Australia; Here's what happened next-tgy

    Kangaroo casually walks into a bar in Australia; Here's what happened next

    Shark tries to eat up camera; watch to know what happens next-tgy

    Shark tries to eat up camera; watch to know what happens next

    Watch 10-foot giant squid found on Japan shore, netizens amazed-tgy

    Watch: 10-foot giant squid found on Japan shore, netizens amazed

    Elephant gives birth to rare twin calves in Bandipur Tiger Reserve - gps

    Video: Elephant gives birth to rare twin calves in Bandipur Tiger Reserve

    Woman cop carries elderly woman on shoulders for 5 kms in Kutch desert; wins netizens' hearts-tgy

    Woman cop carries elderly woman on shoulders for 5 kms in Kutch desert; wins netizens’ hearts

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka govt advises citizens to wear masks in public avoid gatherings amid COVID rise gcw

    Karnataka govt advises citizens to wear masks in public, avoid gatherings amid COVID rise

    Kangaroo casually walks into a bar in Australia; Here's what happened next-tgy

    Kangaroo casually walks into a bar in Australia; Here's what happened next

    Twitter considering Elon Musk s best and final offer deal to be finalised soon gcw

    Twitter considering Elon Musk's 'best and final' offer, deal to be finalised soon

    football Lewandowski quotes Mandela in plea for Ukrainians after winning Laureus Award snt

    Lewandowski quotes Mandela in plea for Ukrainians after winning Laureus Award

    Shark tries to eat up camera; watch to know what happens next-tgy

    Shark tries to eat up camera; watch to know what happens next

    Recent Videos

    How can reading Hanuman Chalisa amount to sedition asks BJP gcw

    How can reading Hanuman Chalisa amount to sedition, asks BJP

    Video Icon
    Under construction building collapses in Delhi Satya Niketan rescue operation gcw

    Under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan, 4 rescued so far

    Video Icon
    CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

    CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

    Video Icon
    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road says PM Modi gcw

    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?-ayh

    IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?

    Video Icon