    Monkey, little girl snatch mobile phone from each other; hilarious video goes viral

    A video of a monkey trying to snatch a mobile phone from a baby girl has emerged on social media.
     

    Monkey little girl snatch mobile phone from each other; hilarious video goes viral - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Nov 11, 2021, 5:24 PM IST
    Social media is flooded with videos of animals. Netizens love to watch several such videos on digital media. While some make you giggle, others force you say 'aww'—one such footage of a monkey and a little girl fighting over a mobile phone has gone viral.

    The video shows a little girl and a monkey are fighting with each other for mobile. In the hilarious video, the baby girl is unaware that the monkey can be dangerous, but luckily, the ape didn't harm. And it looked like the monkey seemed concerned about the phone, which the kid wouldn't let go of. However, towards the end of the video, the monkey was seen keeping the mobile phone in his hand.

    It is believed that the little girl was sitting outside her house holding a mobile phone in her hand and wanted to play with it. However, a monkey reaches the spot and attempts to snatch the mobile phone from her hand. But the angry baby repeatedly snatched the phone from the monkey's hands without any fear.  

    After being shared online, the video has accumulated over 142k likes. The viral video has amazed netizens. Several users reacted to the clip with laughing emojis. A user commented that the monkey was telling society that the phone was not for children. Take a look.

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2021, 5:25 PM IST
