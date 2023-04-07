Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SHOCKING: 19-year-woman arrested for alleged sex with a dog; could face 10 years in prison

    19-year-old Mississippi woman Denise Frazier was caught on a video that had spread around via Snapchat allegedly depicting her engaging in sex with the male canine.

    mississippi
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Apr 7, 2023, 1:13 PM IST

    An online video purportedly showing a Mississippi woman engaging in sexual activity with a dog led to her arrest, and she now faces up to ten years in jail. It's alleged that 19-year-old Denise Frazier was seen in a Snapchat video having sexual intercourse with a male dog. She was eventually detained on suspicion of severe cruelty after a concerned resident alerted local officials to the video from February.

    Also read: Rs 29 lakh spent to become alien devil! World's most modified man now chops off his index finger

    Sergeant JD Carter of Jones County Sheriff's Department told DailyMail, "In my 17 years in law enforcement, this is one of the most disturbing cases that I've ever investigated."

    "JCSD is in possession of several videos that are so graphic that we are not at liberty to release them or even discuss the particular content,' he added. 'The investigation into this case is far from over," he added.

    According to reports, Frazier did admit that it was her engaging in sexual intercourse with an animal on the video. However, no official confirmation of the same has been given by the authorities.

    Carter claims that Frazier's defence was that she was coerced into carrying out the horrible deeds, but there is no proof even though they are looking into it. 

    According to the Laurel Leader-Call, Densie Fraizer allegedly informed police that she had been "threatened to do it" and that "people pay [her]" for the tapes. 

    "We've never dealt with this particular type of case before," Carter added. "There are really no true words to describe it other than disgusting. So, right now, we're still in that initial phase, right past the first part of it. But, we're still going to look into it to see if there's more."

    He speculates that more videos may have been shot in other states. They have informed the sheriff's offices in the area.  

    The canines were transferred to a nearby veterinary hospital after being taken from the house where she was detained. German shepherds make up one of the dogs, which Frazier called a "service dog."

    Also read: Bizarre: Woman who spent Rs 8 lakh to have 'world's biggest lips' reveals latest beauty goal

    A complaint of animal cruelty and unnatural intercourse has been filed against Frazier, lodged in the Jones County Adult Detention Facility. She appeared in court for the first time on Thursday, and her bond was $25,000. 

    According to WDAM, a judge has also told the woman to stay away from animals until after her trial. While unnatural intercourse in Mississippi is punishable by up to ten years in prison and a fine, animal cruelty is only punishable by up to six months.

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2023, 1:13 PM IST
