Manipur villagers rescue Sangai deer and release it into forests

Amid the floods in the state, villagers in Manipur rescued an endangered Sangai deer from flash floods and successfully re-released it into the wild.

Amid heavy rainfall in the states, road and rail connectivity are disrupted in vital areas of Tripura, Mizoram, and Manipur. The water level of major rivers was above the danger mark and was threatening after continuous rain for over a week. A few areas were submerged, and landslides and floods were reported in several places.

In these time-testing conditions, a group people from a village in Manipur saved an endangered Sangai deer and also were able to successfully re-release back into the forests.

A deer of the endangered Sangai specie had entered a village area during flash floods in the state of Manipur. Acting quickly and smartly. The villagers were able to rescue the animal and also re-released it back into the jungles, video of which has been winning the hearts of the people.

The first video shows an exhausted deer lying down while a person pats its body. After finding the deer, the villagers informed forest department officials, who released it back to a nearby forest.

Manipur's Minister for Power, Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Agriculture, Science & Technology, Thongam Biswajit Singh, shared this video on Twitter. In the video's caption, the minister mentioned that the Sangai deer ran away to a village from its habitat to escape the deluge of flash floods. However, it was found and saved by the villagers.

The minister's follow-up video shows villagers releasing the deer into a lush green area. After being shared online, the heart-warming video touched netizens. The social media users praised the villagers for their kind act.

Sangai deer, which is an endangered species, is the state animal of Manipur. Also called as the ‘Dancing Deer’ there are only 200 Sangai deer that exist in the state, reportedly.

