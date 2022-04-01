Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Man passes his bare hand through hot liquid metal, remains Unharmed; watch

    An old video of a man passing his bare hand through molten metal has emerged on the internet and baffled netizens. Elon Musk also has a reaction to the video!

    Man passes his bare hand through hot liquid metal, remains Unharmed; watch
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Apr 1, 2022, 6:58 PM IST

    A video of a man putting his hand in molten metal without being harmed has resurfaced on social media. The video shows a man sitting next to a stream of liquid metal and slapping the liquid metal twice. After the stunt, he also exhibits his uninjured hand to the camera. 

    After watching the video, several netizens thought that the video was either fake or animated. However, you might be shocked to know that the video is real. You might ask how he has done this without injuring his arm or giving himself severe burns? The answer is the Leidenfrost effect. 

    Twitter user Science Girl posted the video on her handle. In the caption, she explained the stunt in detail. The Leidenfrost effect causes water droplets to wrap around on an extremely hot hob rather than instantly evaporating. The video show that the man’s hand doesn’t burn off because the dealings between the hot metal and his hand cause water to rapidly disappear from the surface of his skin, creating a powerful but temporary cloud of water vapour that protects it. However, it is dangerous to perform such stunts without proper guidance by the experts.

    After being shared online, the video went viral and collected over 3.5 million views and 76,000 likes. Social media users expressed their opinions on the concept, and we can see a long debate among netizens in the comments section. Even Elon Musk commented on the video and wrote, ‘Don’t try this at home.”

