Man finds a ‘semi-conscious’ lizard in chole bhature; watch

A lizard was reportedly found in a plat of chole bhature served at the renowned Sagar Ratna outlet in Chandigarh’s Elante Mall. After the incident, the food and safety officials team visited the outlet and gathered samples from the meal. As per reports, the concerned authorities sent the pieces to a food testing lab; the report is expected in the next 15 days.

The person who found the lizard in the food has been recognised as Gurinder Cheema. He shared the picture of his meal on Twitter and tagged Chandigarh's Director General of Police (DGP). In the caption, he described the horrible experience which occurred on June 14. Gurinder Cheema also conveyed that he alerted the Chandigarh Police and health department after finding the repulsive discovery in his plate of chole bhautre.

After obtaining the information, the food and safety officials team visited the Sagar Ratna outlet. Twitter user Ravi Rai Rana, believed to be the friend of Gurinder Cheema, shared a video of the incident on his handle. In the video, a group of food and safety officials are collecting the samples from the plate of chole bhature in which the lizard was found. During media interaction, a health department official said that the food samples had been sent to a food testing lab, and reports would come in the next 15 days. Based on the lab reports, appropriate action will be taken as per the rules.

Chandigarh’s Elante Mall spokesperson issued an official statement according to which the highest preference was given to the hygiene and safety of customers. And necessary measures will be taken to evade such incidents.

