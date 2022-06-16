Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Man finds a ‘semi-conscious’ lizard in chole bhature; watch

    A man reportedly found a lizard in a semi-conscious state in the food served to him at Chandigarh's Sagar Ratna outlet in Elante Mall.

    Man finds a 'semi-conscious' lizard in chole bhature; watch - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chandigarh, First Published Jun 16, 2022, 4:18 PM IST

    A lizard was reportedly found in a plat of chole bhature served at the renowned Sagar Ratna outlet in Chandigarh’s Elante Mall. After the incident, the food and safety officials team visited the outlet and gathered samples from the meal. As per reports, the concerned authorities sent the pieces to a food testing lab; the report is expected in the next 15 days.

    The person who found the lizard in the food has been recognised as Gurinder Cheema. He shared the picture of his meal on Twitter and tagged Chandigarh's Director General of Police (DGP). In the caption, he described the horrible experience which occurred on June 14. Gurinder Cheema also conveyed that he alerted the Chandigarh Police and health department after finding the repulsive discovery in his plate of chole bhautre.

    Also Read: Sloth bear gives a high-five to human; watch the adorable video

    After obtaining the information, the food and safety officials team visited the Sagar Ratna outlet. Twitter user Ravi Rai Rana, believed to be the friend of Gurinder Cheema, shared a video of the incident on his handle. In the video, a group of food and safety officials are collecting the samples from the plate of chole bhature in which the lizard was found. During media interaction, a health department official said that the food samples had been sent to a food testing lab, and reports would come in the next 15 days. Based on the lab reports, appropriate action will be taken as per the rules.

    Chandigarh’s Elante Mall spokesperson issued an official statement according to which the highest preference was given to the hygiene and safety of customers. And necessary measures will be taken to evade such incidents.

    Also Read: Woman fights six men who were harassing her; watch

    Last Updated Jun 16, 2022, 4:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sloth bear gives a high-five to human; watch the adorable video - gps

    Sloth bear gives a high-five to human; watch the adorable video

    Indian Army's cafe in Kashmir amidst mountains get a thumbs up from Anand Mahindra-tgy

    Indian Army’s cafe in Kashmir amidst mountains get a thumbs up from Anand Mahindra

    Woman fights six men who were harassing her; watch - gps

    Woman fights six men who were harassing her; watch

    Watch Little Girl's adorable response to woman playing violin is winning hearts-tgy

    Watch: Little Girl's adorable response to woman playing violin is winning hearts

    Andhra Pradesh traffic cop thrashes drunk man; gets suspended after video goes viral-tgy

    Andhra Pradesh traffic cop thrashes drunk man; gets suspended after video goes viral

    Recent Stories

    armed forces job candidates oppose Agnipath scheme

    Protests against Agnipath scheme: 'It is like being a Guest Sainik'

    Hey do you want to QUIT smoking? 5 simple ways to avoid nicotine RBA

    Hey, do you want to QUIT smoking? 5 simple ways to avoid nicotine

    Hyundai Venue facelift 2022 launched 5 things you need to know about this SUV gcw

    Hyundai Venue facelift launched: 5 things you need to know about this SUV

    Who is Urfi Javed designer Actress finally reveals the person name behind her unique fashion drb

    Who is Urfi Javed's designer? Actress finally reveals the person's name behind her unique fashion

    Narinder Batra clarifies IOA has denied any recognition to E-sports for violent games like PUBG-ayh

    Narinder Batra clarifies IOA has denied any recognition to E-sports for violent games like PUBG

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra Day 3: Riding a battle tank

    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra Day 3: Riding a battle tank

    Video Icon
    Asianet News-NCC 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra' Day 2: At the Pangode War Memorial

    Asianet News-NCC 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra' Day 2: At the Pangode War Memorial

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    India@75: Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    Video Icon
    Detained Congress leaders sing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram in police station gcw

    Detained Congress leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in police station

    Video Icon
    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon