Man creates lipstick with used syringes; unique process stuns netizens

A video of a man preparing lipstick with used syringes, cacti, and oil has emerged on social media that has left the users impressed.

There is no shortage of exceptional talent in people worldwide. One can find hundreds of videos on social media where everyone comes up with unusual yet exciting creations. Recently, one such video of a man creating red-coloured lipsticks with used syringes, cactus, and oil has created ripples on the Internet. Social media users were surprised to witness the material he used and the method of making the lipsticks.

Twitter user Screamer Jim shared this video on the micro-blogging site with the caption, "Not in 100 years could you guess where this is going."

The video starts with the man sterilising used syringes in boiling water, following which he cuts out the needles. As the video proceeds, the man is witnessed drying up a few plucked cacti leaves and utilising the Cochineal accumulated from it as a red dye.

Later, he boils the red dye with a portion of oil and water. After completing several processes, he poured the red-hot fluid into the sterilized syringes, which he had already kept aside. As the liquid dries up towards the end, he even applies the lipstick on his lips.

There is no denying that man utilised his invention to create a unique lipstick, which has grabbed netizens' attention and collected over 8.6 million views with 313K likes and retweets. After watching the video, social media users laughed. While a few were left confused and with a lot of questions. A user wrote, "Literally don't understand why ppl think it's so gross" Another person commented, "It's infinitely better than synthetic chemical dye." Watch the video.

