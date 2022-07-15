Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Man creates lipstick with used syringes; unique process stuns netizens

    A video of a man preparing lipstick with used syringes, cacti, and oil has emerged on social media that has left the users impressed.
     

    Man creates lipstick with used syringes; unique process stuns netizens - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Jul 15, 2022, 3:18 PM IST

    There is no shortage of exceptional talent in people worldwide. One can find hundreds of videos on social media where everyone comes up with unusual yet exciting creations. Recently, one such video of a man creating red-coloured lipsticks with used syringes, cactus, and oil has created ripples on the Internet. Social media users were surprised to witness the material he used and the method of making the lipsticks.

    Twitter user Screamer Jim shared this video on the micro-blogging site with the caption, "Not in 100 years could you guess where this is going."

    Also Read: Man's innovative technique of walking on water impressed businessman Anand Mahindra: watch the video

    The video starts with the man sterilising used syringes in boiling water, following which he cuts out the needles. As the video proceeds, the man is witnessed drying up a few plucked cacti leaves and utilising the Cochineal accumulated from it as a red dye.

    Later, he boils the red dye with a portion of oil and water. After completing several processes, he poured the red-hot fluid into the sterilized syringes, which he had already kept aside. As the liquid dries up towards the end, he even applies the lipstick on his lips. 

    There is no denying that man utilised his invention to create a unique lipstick, which has grabbed netizens' attention and collected over 8.6 million views with 313K likes and retweets. After watching the video, social media users laughed. While a few were left confused and with a lot of questions. A user wrote, "Literally don't understand why ppl think it's so gross" Another person commented, "It's infinitely better than synthetic chemical dye." Watch the video.

    Also Read: UP Police’s post against hackers, leaves netizens delighted: here’s why

    Last Updated Jul 15, 2022, 3:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Man's innovative technique of walking on water impressed businessman Anand Mahindra: watch the video - gps

    Man's innovative technique of walking on water impressed businessman Anand Mahindra: watch the video

    UP Police's post against hackers, leaves netizens delighted: here's why - gps

    UP Police’s post against hackers, leaves netizens delighted: here’s why

    Watch Monkeys use smartphone like humans; netizens can't stop their laugh-tgy

    Watch: Monkeys use smartphone like humans; netizens can't stop their laugh

    Watch: ITBP constable's rendition of Border's song, voice will leave you teary-eyed - gps

    Watch: ITBP constable's rendition of Border's song, voice will leave you teary-eyed

    Bengaluru park sign board urges citizens not to run jog or walk anti clockwise post goes viral gcw

    Bengaluru park sign board urges citizens not to 'run, jog or walk anti-clockwise'; post goes viral

    Recent Stories

    CAATSA waiver: Why the US can't see India as an adversary now

    CAATSA waiver: Why the US can't see India as an adversary now

    Dalai Lama Use of military force outdated India and China should resolve through talks gcw

    Use of military force outdated, India and China should resolve through talks: Dalai Lama

    football Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Giorgio Chiellini chooses between the two G.O.A.T.s snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi? Giorgio Chiellini chooses between the two G.O.A.T.s

    AP ECET 2022: Hall ticket release postponed; Know date, other details here - adt

    AP ECET 2022: Hall ticket release postponed; Know date, other details here

    Tired of Uber cancelling your trip Not anymore Here s why gcw

    Tired of Uber cancelling your trip? Not anymore. Here's why

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field snt

    India@75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field

    Video Icon
    Sri Lanka crisis vehicle owners awaiting fuel seek India's help

    'Politicians only want power... Big Brother India must help'

    Video Icon
    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes momos in Darjeeling

    Video: Mamata makes 'momos' in Darjeeling

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru snt

    India@75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru

    Video Icon
    Mamata Banerjee serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    VIDEO: Mamata serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    Video Icon