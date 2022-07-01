Watch: Leopard makes a rare kill of baby monkey at MP's Panna Tiger Reserve

Leopards are known to be very swift with their kills. Among the felines such as tiger, lions, cheetahs and leopards, the latter two have an agile body that helps them climb trees, whereas lions and tigers, despite coming from the same big cat family, stay at the ground.

Some time ago, a video from Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district had gone viral, showcasing a leopard climbing a tree to make a monkey kill. A similar and rare video has once again popped from the same jungles -- a leopar claimed a tree, made a jump in the air and killed a baby money, landing with its prey on the ground.

Also Read: Watch: Man's superfast speed while booking tickets gets praise from netizens

The video was shared by the official Twitter handle of Panna Tiger Reserve with the caption, "A rare sight @pannatigerreserve. A leopard can be seen hunting a baby monkey by jumping on the tree."

In the video, a leopard can be seen jumping from one tree to another to hunt a baby monkey. As the video proceeds, the feline grabs the monkey in the air and falls to the ground while holding the baby monkey in its mouth and kills it. The video was believed to be recorded by the tiger reserve officials, who also heard saying the baby monkey was dead.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 5332 views and 198 likes. The terrifying video has left social media users both intrigued and frightened. A user wrote, "A rare sight indeed." Another person commented, "Brute force of nature."

Panna Tiger Reserve is situated in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district. In 1994, it was declared the twenty-second Tiger reserve of India and the fifth in Madhya Pradesh. The national park is home to many wildlife species and over 200 bird species, including the bar-headed goose, crested honey buzzard, red-headed vulture, blossom-headed parakeet, and changeable hawk-eagle. The Ministry of Tourism of India gave PTR the Award of Excellence in 2007 as the best-maintained national park in India. Watch the video.

Also Read: Watch: Amidst fuel shortage in Sri Lanka, people hang from loaded bus