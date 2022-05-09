Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Leopard attacks forest team during rescue operation; watch

    A terrifying video of a leopard attacking forest department officials and policemen in the Behrampur village of Haryana's Panipat has emerged on social media.

    Leopard attacks forest team during rescue operation; watch - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published May 9, 2022, 4:40 PM IST

    Panic prevailed after a leopard was spotted at Behrampur village in the Bapoli block of the district on Saturday. During a rescue operation to catch the leopard, a cop and two forest department officials were injured in the Haryana's Panipat.

    The incident happened when a team of forest officials was conducting a rescue operation of a leopard that had strayed into residential area. In efforts to catch the leopard, a Station House Officer (SHO) and two Forest Department officials, who were guiding the team, were wounded in the encounter with the leopard. The injured person has been admitted to a nearby hospital. As per the sources, the officials recognised as Sanouli station house officer Jagjit Singh, Panipat forest department ranger Virender Gahlyan and the forest department’s veterinary surgeon Ashok Khasa. Later, the leopard was successfully tranquilised. 

    This video was shared on Twitter by Panipat SP Shashank Kumar Sawan, in the caption, he saluted the bravery and courage of the concerned officers who were involved in the operation.  Sushil Sarwan, Deputy Commissioner of Panipat also praised forest officials' efforts and the cop's bravery. 

    After being shared online, the video has garnered over 551K views and 21K likes. Social media users were hailed the bravery of the Forest Department officials. A user wrote, "I appreciate your Work Police department and Forests department and It's not a Easy Job but you are Doing great Job for Public.I Salute to their bravery and courage." Another person commented, "It's really great courage to see to fight it with the wild tiger  in such a difficult time, salute to all your team members..hats off." Watch the video.

    Also Read: Seen an intense fight between cobra and mongoose? Watch this

    Also Read: ‘Super mom’ saves her son from drowning; video goes viral

    Last Updated May 9, 2022, 4:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did the giant sea wave touch the clouds? Watch to find out-tgy

    Did the giant sea wave touch the clouds? Watch to find out

    Alligator attempts to tear apart python; Find out what happens next - gps

    Alligator attempts to tear apart python; Find out what happens next

    Water streams out of a mulberry tree in Europe baffled netizens - gps

    Watch: Water streams out of a mulberry tree in Europe baffled netizens

    Delhi cafe run entirely by specially-abled staff; read social media reactions - gps

    Watch: Delhi cafe run entirely by specially-abled staff; read social media reactions

    Duck runs marathon in New York; wins a medal - gps

    Watch: Duck runs marathon in New York; wins a medal

    Recent Stories

    Dont eat Shawarma it is not part of Indian cuisine Tamil Nadu Health Minister gcw

    Don't eat Shawarma, it is not part of Indian cuisine: TN Health Minister

    Sri Lanka economic crisis Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns gcw

    Sri Lanka economic crisis: Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns

    Rihanna abuse look was compared to Amber Heard done by Johnny Depp RBA

    Rihanna’s abuse look was compared to Amber Heard’s done by Johnny Depp; here's what netizens say

    5 easy home remedies you can opt to cover your grey hair gcw

    5 easy, home remedies you can opt to cover your grey hair

    football epl Done Deal Manchester City fans gear up to welcome Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund snt

    'Done Deal?': Man City fans gear up to welcome Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon
    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon
    Watch Tornado hits Assam's Barpeta district

    WATCH: Tornado hits Assam’s Barpeta district

    Video Icon
    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yields Rs 17 crore in cash

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yield Rs 17 crore in cash

    Video Icon