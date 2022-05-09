Leopard attacks forest team during rescue operation; watch

Panic prevailed after a leopard was spotted at Behrampur village in the Bapoli block of the district on Saturday. During a rescue operation to catch the leopard, a cop and two forest department officials were injured in the Haryana's Panipat.

The incident happened when a team of forest officials was conducting a rescue operation of a leopard that had strayed into residential area. In efforts to catch the leopard, a Station House Officer (SHO) and two Forest Department officials, who were guiding the team, were wounded in the encounter with the leopard. The injured person has been admitted to a nearby hospital. As per the sources, the officials recognised as Sanouli station house officer Jagjit Singh, Panipat forest department ranger Virender Gahlyan and the forest department’s veterinary surgeon Ashok Khasa. Later, the leopard was successfully tranquilised.

This video was shared on Twitter by Panipat SP Shashank Kumar Sawan, in the caption, he saluted the bravery and courage of the concerned officers who were involved in the operation. Sushil Sarwan, Deputy Commissioner of Panipat also praised forest officials' efforts and the cop's bravery.

After being shared online, the video has garnered over 551K views and 21K likes. Social media users were hailed the bravery of the Forest Department officials. A user wrote, "I appreciate your Work Police department and Forests department and It's not a Easy Job but you are Doing great Job for Public.I Salute to their bravery and courage." Another person commented, "It's really great courage to see to fight it with the wild tiger in such a difficult time, salute to all your team members..hats off." Watch the video.

Also Read: Seen an intense fight between cobra and mongoose? Watch this

Also Read: ‘Super mom’ saves her son from drowning; video goes viral