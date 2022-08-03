Hungry elephant's persistent effort to pluck jackfruit from a tree inspired netizens: watch video

Animals showing their ability and succeeding in their natural habitat is a visual treat for any wildlife lover. Especially, Elephants are believed to be the most robust and caring species within the whole animal domain. While the plethora of clips created ripples on social media, we have one such video which tops that list. A heartwarming video of an elephant pushing itself and trying hard to pluck a jackfruit high up on a tree will melt your heart.

Supriya Sahu, Add Chief Secretary of Environment Climate Change & Forests, Govt of Tamil Nadu, shared this video on Twitter. In the caption, the IAS officer mentioned that the jackfruits are elephants' favourite fruit, and the successful effort of this elephant to get to Jackfruits is heartwarming.

In the video, a hungry elephant can be seen attempting to pluck some jackfruits hanging from a tree limb. The jumbo can be seen exhaustively stretching its body by keeping two legs on the tree trunk to pluck the fruit with its trunk. Also, the bystanders were heard cheering and praising the elephant's efforts to get food. They also clapped after the elephant succeeded in its attempt.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 192K views and 7704 likes. The viral footage inspired social media users, who could not stop praising the elephant for its intense efforts. While a few netizens are confused over how they eat jackfruit. A user wrote, "Great…. great to encourage and shout advice, but a wild elephant won't understand the lingo. It would think they were trying to scare it off……." Another person commented, "One of the most intelligent animals could've easily uprooted the tree but aware of the importance of the giver. Thanks for sharing." Watch the video.

