Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hungry elephant's persistent effort to pluck jackfruit from a tree inspired netizens: watch video

    IAS officer Supriya Sahu posted a viral video of a hungry elephant struggling to pluck jackfruits hanging on a tree limb. While it succeeded in its efforts, residents rewarded it with applause.

    Hungry elephant's persistent effort to pluck jackfruit from a tree inspired netizens: watch video - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Aug 3, 2022, 2:42 PM IST

    Animals showing their ability and succeeding in their natural habitat is a visual treat for any wildlife lover. Especially, Elephants are believed to be the most robust and caring species within the whole animal domain. While the plethora of clips created ripples on social media, we have one such video which tops that list. A heartwarming video of an elephant pushing itself and trying hard to pluck a jackfruit high up on a tree will melt your heart. 

    Supriya Sahu, Add Chief Secretary of Environment Climate Change & Forests, Govt of Tamil Nadu, shared this video on Twitter. In the caption, the IAS officer mentioned that the jackfruits are elephants' favourite fruit, and the successful effort of this elephant to get to Jackfruits is heartwarming.

    Also Read: Heavy rain forces cars to drive through flooded streets in Lucknow; Watch

    In the video, a hungry elephant can be seen attempting to pluck some jackfruits hanging from a tree limb. The jumbo can be seen exhaustively stretching its body by keeping two legs on the tree trunk to pluck the fruit with its trunk. Also, the bystanders were heard cheering and praising the elephant's efforts to get food. They also clapped after the elephant succeeded in its attempt. 

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 192K views and 7704 likes. The viral footage inspired social media users, who could not stop praising the elephant for its intense efforts. While a few netizens are confused over how they eat jackfruit. A user wrote, "Great…. great to encourage and shout advice, but a wild elephant won't understand the lingo. It would think they were trying to scare it off……." Another person commented, "One of the most intelligent animals could've easily uprooted the tree but aware of the importance of the giver. Thanks for sharing." Watch the video.

    Also Read: Crab brushing sand off its eyes has mesmerised netizens; watch video here

    Last Updated Aug 3, 2022, 2:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Heavy rain forces cars to drive through flooded streets in Lucknow; Watch - gps

    Heavy rain forces cars to drive through flooded streets in Lucknow; Watch

    Viral video: Man slaps, kicks donkey repeatedly, gets instant karma; Netizens react-tgy

    Viral video: Man slaps, kicks donkey repeatedly, gets instant karma; Netizens react

    Crab brushing sand off its eyes has mesmerised netizens; watch video here - gps

    Crab brushing sand off its eyes has mesmerised netizens; watch video here

    chicken taking an UBER ride; hilarious video delighted netizens - gps

    Watch: chicken taking an UBER ride; hilarious video delighted netizens

    Bizarre Bihar varsity student gets 151 out of 100 marks in exam another promoted despite scoring zero gcw

    Bizarre! Bihar varsity student gets 151 out of 100 marks in exam, another promoted despite scoring zero

    Recent Stories

    FIFA World Cup 2030: South American nations launch joint bid to host mega event-ayh

    FIFA World Cup 2030: South American nations launch joint bid to host mega event

    Who is Suresh N Patel the new Central Vigilance Commissioner gcw

    Who is Suresh N Patel, the new Central Vigilance Commissioner?

    Honda launches Dio Sports limited edition in India; know details here - adt

    Honda launches Dio Sports limited edition in India; know details here

    Fruit and seafood import from Taiwan faces China s wrath gcw

    Fruit and seafood import from Taiwan faces China's wrath

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022, 3rd T20I: Hardik Pandya credits Raul Dravid and Rohit Sharma for increased players freedom-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 3rd T20I: Pandya credits Dravid and Rohit for increased players' freedom

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon