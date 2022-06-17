Watch: Elderly Kerala man juggles football like a pro

Age can't stop you from executing what you love when it comes to acquiring goals or fulfilling a passion. One such video will make you believe that age is nothing but just a number that has emerged on social media.

A 64-year-old Kerala man identified as James impressed netizens with his excellent football skills. The video shows an elderly truck driver playing and juggling football like a pro. In the video, initially, YouTuber Pradeep demonstrates his soccer skills and then at one point, he passes the football to James, who is standing in front of him. The 64-year-old man picks it up like a pro and kicks, juggles and even balances the football on his head and shoulders.

Instagram user Pradeep Ramesh shared the video on his handle. In the caption, the football freestyler defined the privilege of meeting James, who still plays football. Pradeep Ramesh said that the 64-year-old person drives a lorry for his livelihood and carries a football kit. James was a part of the Wayanad football team and is the only one still playing the game.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 602K likes and hundreds of comments. The video of the senior citizen playing football with barefoot has received a massive compliment from internet users. Social media users were delighted and impressed by his skills. A user wrote, "What's your excuse keep grinding till the last breath." Another person commented, "Talent doesn't have age." A third person said, "What!!! I can't even stop the ball in head hats off." Watch the video.

