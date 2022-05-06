Watch: Duck runs marathon in New York; wins a medal

Long-distance running and sports such as marathons are popular among fitness enthusiasts. However, you may not have noticed any birds competing in the race. A video of a duck named Wrinkle running the Long Island Marathon in New York was shared on social media.



The duck even received a medal after the race, which may surprise you. The Duck went viral last year after participating in the New York City Marathon. The duck has been cheering on marathon runners and hanging out with other ducks at the nearby park since then.

An adorable duck can be seen running the marathon with other people who participated in the race in the video. One can also notice Wrinkle in customized booties. In the race, the duck was assigned the number 332. The audience applauds Wrinkle as she approaches the finish line, and the duck begins flapping its wings. Wrinkle was given a medal after finishing the marathon, and people took pictures of her.

Instagram user posted this video with the caption,

“Wrinkle Finished a Marathon. After being shared online, the video has accumulated over 435k views and 38k likes. Social media users wrote inspirational messages in the comments section. A user wrote, "Wrinkle needs to be your training partner." Another person commented, "such incredible accomplishments Wrinkle! An inspiration to all us runners!"



Also Read: Seen an intense fight between cobra and mongoose? Watch this

Also Read: ‘Super mom’ saves her son from drowning; video goes viral