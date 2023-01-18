Dolce & Gabbana selling ‘monkey cap’ for Rs 32,000; netizens can't keep calm

Dolce & Gabbana (D&G), the Italian luxury fashion brand, is selling ‘Khaki Ski Mask Cap’ that has an uncanny resemblance with our ‘bandar topi’. The cap, which is being sold on a shopping website, caught our attention on Twitter.

Being compelled to wear a "monkey cap" as the weather turned chilly was a common childhood experience for many Indians. The monkey cap is a distinctive beanie-style headgear that protects the lips, neck, ears, and skull. In many regions of northern India, these hats are known by the vernacular name "bandar topi," which translates to "monkey cap," while in western nations, they are advertised as ski-mask caps.

The monkey caps are considered unfashionable despite their usefulness, primarily because they are connected to grumpy schoolchildren or elderly men.

A Dolce and Gabbana "ski mask cap" was being sold on a high-end fashion website for the reduced price of Rs 31, 990, down from the original price of Rs 40,000, according to a screenshot provided by Twitter user Swati Moitra (@swatiatrest). People noticed how strikingly similar the khaki-colored "ski mask cap" was to the common monkey cap back home.

This D&G cap is currently ‘SOLD OUT’ on the website. Here's how netizens reacted to the monkey cap:

People have called attention to the exorbitant sale of monkey headgear before. A monkey headgear sold for Rs 2,290 by US-based Shop Valey last year caused it to become viral.

