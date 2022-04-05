Dogs competing in a hurdle race will make your day; watch

An Instagram video shows how a race is being conducted among cute dogs who need to cross the hurdles laid in their path.

There are many dog videos on social media, and almost every one of those is unique and adorable. Another such video shared on the Instagram handle of 'Dog' has gone viral and made many people go ‘aww.’

The video starts with a race that has been conducted for cute little dogs. Yes, this is a kind of obstacle race where dogs need to cross the hurdles on their way and make it to the other side from where they have started.

In the video, one can see a few dogs participating in this race and crossing the obstacles within a record amount of time. Social media users are impressed with their skills and talent. The video’s highlight is that a small dog with tiny legs also attempts to finish this race. While it may have not won the race, the dog did clearly win everyone’s hearts.

This video was uploaded on Instagram on Monday and has garnered more than 7.8 lakh views and 8,500 likes. Also, the clip has collected numerous comments from people who couldn't stop indicating that it was indeed the last dog that won people’s hearts.

A user wrote, "Technically the first dog won the race. Last dog won our hearts." Another person commented, "Considering the short legs, the last is absolutely the winner."



