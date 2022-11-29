Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Desi jugaad of makeshift shower has awestruck netizens; watch video

    A video of a man washing his hair with a water drum on his back has emerged on social media. The Indian jugaad for the makeshift shower has captured netizens' attention.
     

    Technological advancement and innovations made people's lifestyles much more accessible. However, some people have the luxury to afford it. Several people don't have lavish bathrooms with running water in rural India. Despite these constraints, creative individuals invent unique ideas through an improvisation method famously called jugaad.

    Recently, one such alternative technique for the shower has surfaced online. Twitter user Roma Balwani shared this video on the micro-blogging site and captioned it, applauding the simple, innovative, cost-effective method.

    The 30-second video starts with a man soaping his scalp. The man is also seen placing a water drum on his back and securing it with a cloth.

    After washing his scalp, as the man slightly bends forward, the water from the drum pours onto his head and washes away the foam. Not just that, in the video, the man also took care of water conservation as the wastewater from the hair cleaning gets accumulated in a tub placed right in front of the person. However, there needs to be more information about the person seen in the video or about the location where the video was recorded. 

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 15.7K views and 343 likes. The viral video grabbed netizens' attention and inspired them to achieve sustainable goals. Social media users appreciated the man's creativity and cost-effective shower replacement in the post's comments section. A user wrote, "Could have used mug instead." Another person commented, "I just love the juggad!"

    Among the compliment, several netizens  argued that the video is a typical example of 'poverty porn". Reflecting this perspective, a Twitter user mentioned, "Some people like poverty porn a lot." Take a look.

