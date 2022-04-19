Curious cat analysing how to make a pot; watch the adorable video

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A cute video of a kitten understanding how to make a pot has emerged on social media. The video will certainly make your day!

    India, First Published Apr 19, 2022, 11:04 AM IST

    Human beings are the most intelligent creatures on this plate world who also know how to execute several skills, arts and crafts. However, if an animal achieves the same task as humans, it will undoubtedly grab attention. And that is what has got us intrigued as well! A video of a cute little kitten who wants to try out its paws on ‘paw’ttery is winning the hearts of netizens. Yes, you read it right.

    A viral video shows an interested little cat discovering how to make a pot. In the clip, the little cat handles the clay mound on the pottery wheel and figures out precisely what is happening. The 19-seconds video was shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden shared this video with the caption, "Pawtery cat.."

    A man sitting next to the pottery wheel is seen shaping the clay. Witnessing this, an adorable little cat wanted to try its hands on pottery and started handling the clay model revolving on the wheel. The little cat was so involved in the task that it attempted to create a unique pot design.

    While the cat was on its mission to add its very own touch to the pottery, its owner also didn’t mind the kitty taking up his job. The video has left people stunned and amused at how intriguing the cat is to learn a new skill.

    After being shared online, the video has accumulated over 16 million views and 29.5k likes. The kitten's interest in learning new skills has impressed netizens. Social media users retweeted several other cat and dog clips, concentrating and trying new crafts.

    Several social media users commented on the post saying how “purrfect” it is while one of them wrote that he would love to buy the small clay pot that has a special touch of the cat on it.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2022, 11:04 AM IST
