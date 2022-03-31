Crab gets stuck inside woman’s ear while snorkelling; find out what happens next

After a tiny crab crawled into her ear, a woman's fun turned into horror. The terrifying video of the crustacean being extracted has unlocked new fears.

A viral video that horrified thousands of users shows a live crab stuck inside a woman's ear. According to reports, the small crab entered the woman's ear while she was snorkelling in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The video shows a woman responding in pain and shocked to find it challenging to accept how it got inside her ear in the first place.

In the video, a man tries to remove the crab from her ear using a pair of tweezers. After multiple attempts, the crab jumped out, causing the woman to shout in contempt. "What is that?" she screamed just as the clip ended.

Initially, this video was uploaded on TikTok by @wesdaisy. According to The Independent, the clip has garnered over 1.3 million views on the video-sharing platform. Netizens expressed their comments, saying it was a "nightmare" come true.

From medical practitioners to content creators, many people have joined the video app to convey their disgust and fears, leaving many in disbelief. A few months back, another woman experienced a similar incident while swimming in Puerto Rico.

